SNL celebrity guest host Amy Schumer called Khloe and Kim Kardashian to ask if she could put them down as emergency contacts. She also convinced Kim to agree on having her future ashes spread at her Calabasas home…

A viral video showed the comedian Amy Schumer giving Kim and Khloe Kardashian a ring while they traveled in a car. She casually told them she wants to be cremated when she dies and basically got Kim to agree to spread her ashes.

Kim told Amy that they “thrive in emergencies” before Khloe agreed that they do well in “chaos.” Amy told the two sisters that she’s “a do-not-resuscitate” kind of girl “even if she gets a splinter.”

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TIME

Amy Schumer and Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian and Amy haven’t always seen eye-to-eye after the comedian called out The Kardashians star’s weight loss on Saturday Night Live in 2016. Khloe tweeted afterward, “I don’t care 4 the hate.”

Amy said on SNL: “The world needs more role models for little girls because who do they have? All they have, literally, is the Kardashians.” Then, Khloe wrote on Twitter: “No need 2 tear down others just to make yourself feel bigger.”

However, in more recent years, Amy has met up with both Khloe and her mom, Kris Jenner. Now, they are close enough that Schumer felt comfortable enough to ask to put the Kardashian down as an emergency contact.

Kim agrees to spread Amy’s ashes

When Kim appeared on SNL, where she met her now-ex Pete Davidson, she hired Amy to help her with cracking jokes in her monologue. Now, a video clip of Schumer’s Netflix special is doing the rounds, and Kim repays the favor.

When Amy asked Kim if she would spread her future cremated ashes in her homes, Kim agreed to do so in her Calabasas house. Amy then adds, “And if you guys ever need an emergency contact, obviously I’m here.”

However, it’s not just Kim and Khloe who receive the question of being her emergency contact. Amy also calls the likes of Selena Gomez, Chris Rock, Jennifer Lawrence – who claims they weren’t friends previously – and Larry David.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TIME

Inside Amy and Kardashians’ friendship

Amy and the Kardashians have been in the world of showbiz for years. When Kim and Amy both attended the Time 100 Gala in 2015, Amy pretended to lie down in front of the Kardashian, who attended with Kanye West.

Kim went against Amy’s advice after she hired her to help with her SNL monologue when she kept a s*x tape joke in. The comedian warned the clip will “live on,” while Schumer describes Kardashian as a member of her support system.

As a joke, Amy transformed into their new sister “Kamy Kardashian” during a 2022 episode. The two keep in touch all the time and are a phone call away, while Amy told Andy Cohen that she thinks Kim did “amazing” on “SNL.”

