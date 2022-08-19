Kim K and Orlando Bloom party and shake hands as he helps Pete through split













Kim K was spotted last night shaking hands with her ex-boyfriend’s close friend and co-star Orlando Bloom. Kim and her beau of nine months, Pete Davidson, recently announced their split and it seems the mother of four has been keeping busy.

On the evening of August 18, Kendall Jenner threw a party to celebrate her 818 Tequila brand. Many famous faces showed up, including Orlando Bloom. Since Kim and Pete’s split, the SNL cast member has been “leaning on Bloom for support,” according to Hollywood Life.

Kim K spotted partying with Orlando Bloom

During Kendall’s party, TMZ captured one very eye-catching photo of Miss Kim K chatting with Orlando Bloom. In the image, which can be viewed here, Kim wears a black outfit and shares a smile with Orlando, who rocks a blue suit jacket.

Kim, 41, and Orlando, 45, weren’t the only famous faces at the event. Other A-listers present included James Corden, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kris Jenner and her beau Corey Gamble.

Pete has been ‘leaning on Orlando for support’

The pictures obtained by TMZ come less than a week after Hollywood Life claimed Davidson had been “leaning on Orlando for support.” A source exclusively told the outlet: “One of the first people who approached Pete about it [the split] was Orlando while they were working in Australia together.

“Orlando and Pete have become very close these past several weeks so Pete felt comfortable opening up to him.

It appears Orlando was a good friend with some good advice as the source claimed he told Pete he had been in the same situation and “not to take things too hard.”

Kim and Pete break up

The couple’s break up was confirmed on August 5, while the actual split happened earlier that week.

The news came shortly after Kim returned to Los Angeles from visiting Pete in Australia as he worked on his new film – Wizards! – alongside Orlando. Following the visit, a source claiming to be close to them told Hollywood Life they had a “romantic” but low-key time.

It was reported the split was due to the stars’ “hectic schedules,” with the source claiming: “When [Kim] was in Australia, as much as they had a great time they also had some very deep talks that led them to ultimately deciding to break up.”

