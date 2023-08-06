Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson went for dinner and drinks with two other people, and now a source close to Khloe Kardashian has spoken out on the matter. Tristan is Khloe’s baby daddy and ex, who she split from after finding out he had a baby with another woman. Fans thought Kim was ‘babysitting’ him but Khloe is not happy…

Khloe revealed on The Kardashians that Tristan had temporarily moved in with her, as well as his younger brother Amari after his roof was affected by extreme weather. Several months on and paparazzi secured pictures of Kim Kardashian and Tristan smiling while partying together. A source reckons they “looked like a couple.”

Photo by MEGA/GC Images

Kim and Tristan were spotted together

Kim and Tristan Thompson were seen going to Gekko restaurant together with two friends. Tristan re-shared an Instagram Story of them out for dinner with pals before heading to LIV nightclub, with Kim blowing a kiss to camera.

Paparazzi captured snaps of the two laughing as they left the dinner outing in Miami on July 21. Earlier that night, Tristan, Kim, and her son Saint West, seven, attended Lionel Messi’s first Inter Miami soccer game.

Kim and Tristan hit up LIV nightclub together, where they reportedly partied “late into the night.” The Kardashian star wore a black leather halter top and leather pants and heels, and Tristan wore a see-through black top and black pants.

Khloe reacts – Kim and Tristan on night out

A source close to Khloe said she “hit the roof” when she found out about their excursion, as per In Touch. “Khloé is devastated,” says the source. “But this time she’s blaming her sister, not Tristan.”

The source added: “It’s humiliating to be sitting at home in LA, taking care of Tristan’s kids while her sister and her ex are out partying in public.” They also said, “Kim wore a very sexy outfit to dinner.”

Matching fan reactions since the public photos came out, the source said, “They matched perfectly and, frankly, looked like a couple.” Back in January, Kim and Tristan were pictured walking out of a car park together.

Photo by Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Kardashian fans react with confusion

When fans saw the photos of Kim and Tristan come out, many were simply confused. Some joked she was being his babysitter for the night while others were starting to have suspicions about their friendship.

A fan wrote: “@khloekardashian u don’t find it weird even when u were split up with Tristan, your sister was hanging with him, everyone saying they looked like a couple. Why would your sister be out in the early AM with your ex?”

Another has their suspicions and penned: “This is probably to distract us from seeing her with the actual NBA player she’s dating. Pretty sure this was planned and it worked.”

“I hope Khloe is seen out with Kanye soon,” a fellow fan said on Twitter.

