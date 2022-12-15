Kim Kardashian has gone the extra mile this Christmas as she flaunted her daughter’s bedazzled Balmain sweater.

The custom “blingy” designer sweater is not what you may have expected your classmate to rock up in for school Christmas jumper day. Although, if it’s the daughter of billionaire businesswoman Kim Kardashian you may think otherwise.

Fans have commented on the display exclaiming that the reality star is flaunting her wealth, whilst others are envious of the festive getup.

Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Kim K dresses kids in custom ‘blingy’ designer clothes

We can always rely on the Kardashians to put a luxurious twist on the Christmas sweater trend during the holiday season. While Christmas sweaters are classically pretty ‘ugly’ Kardashian wants nothing less than a custom crystal designer ensemble.

Kim shared photos and clips to her Instagram stories of nine-year-old North’s new lavish sweater. The furry white jumper has a winter wonderland scene across it, with bejeweled snowflakes, gingerbread men, and glittery penguins.

The Balmain jumper has been custom-made for the businesswoman and can cost up to a thousand dollars per item. In the caption, Kim gave a shoutout to Olivier Rousteing, the fashion designer and creative director of Balmain.

Kim captioned the snaps: “Christmas sweater day at school. @Oliver Rousteing Remember these!!!”

In the background of the video, North and Penelope could be heard singing Christmas songs as Kim flaunted the festive jumpers.

Kardashian has a close relationship with Olivier and recently exclaimed how much her Balmain outfits mean to her. Particularly her iconic blue Balmain dress, which she wore on the night that her daughter North was conceived…as she told Northie herself!

The Christmas Balmain sweaters are back

Kim first shared the sweaters online in 2019: “Look at these crystal Balmain Christmas sweaters that Olivier made the whole family.”

Kim continued: “They are so cute and blingy!”

The sweaters are all white and embellished with sequins, Kim ordered them in an array of different designs. One sweater has Rudolph on it, while another has dancing snowmen. A different sweater shows a bunch of penguins wearing Santa hats.

Kim also showed fans the initial sketch of the sweaters, which portrays depictions of her former husband Kanye West, and sisters Kourtney, Kendall, Kylie, and Khloé. Her mom was also involved in the drawing.

However, Penelope and North didn’t get their own Christmas jumper that year. Hence why the Balmain sweaters the girls are wearing in Kim’s recent snaps are oversized and hanging off their shoulders.

Although, they didn’t miss out, as Kardashian revealed that she splurged on her daughter and Penelope in a different way. Kim flaunted a pair of bejeweled rhinestone cowboy boots as she told Instagram fans: “Look what I got North and Penelope for Christmas.”

