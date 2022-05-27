











Who remembers Kim Kardashian’s latest and iconic March 2022 Vogue cover? Well on this week’s latest The Kardashians episode it was revealed the SKIMS founder’s 26-year-old supermodel sister, Kendall Jenner, was originally supposed to have the cover, but Kim K ended up bagging it.

During the May 26 episode, we saw momager Kris visit Kim’s photoshoot to reveal the “bittersweet” news. Reality Titbit has all the information on the slightly awkward Vogue situation as well as Kendall’s reaction to finding out the news.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian’s acting skills turns sour after fans ask for proof of campaign

Rhythm + Flow: France | Official Trailer | Netflix BridTV 10198 Rhythm + Flow: France | Official Trailer | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/dYPwTZQ_zbc/hqdefault.jpg 1019814 1019814 center 22403

Photo by NINO/GC Images

Kim was picked for the Vogue cover over Kendall

Kris went to see Kim during her Balenciaga photoshoot when she broke the news. After telling Kim that Kendall was picked for the cover after her Vogue America shoot went successfully, Kris went on to say:

I just got a call this morning from Kendall’s agent and he says, ‘Good news, bad news. I am not sure that Kendall is going to be right for this cover. They asked Kim to do the cover. Kris Jenner, The Kardashians

Kim then spoke up during her confessional and was obviously excited about doing the cover. She said:

I am so excited I am going to be on the cover of Vogue. I don’t care how many times you could be on the cover; it will never get old. This one just feels extra special to me. I am so honoured to be a part of this. Kim Kardashian, The Kardashians

However, she was concerned about her sister’s reaction, saying she “felt so bad” and “wasn’t telling Kendall”. Obviously she was going to have to tell her at some point.

Kendall says there’s ‘no hard feelings’

Later on in the episode, we got to see Kim finally tell Kendall the news. Kim was super nervous but the supermodel had “no hard feelings” about her sister bagging the cover over her.

During Kendall’s confessional the 818 Tequila owner spoke up about the situation and said: “There is not an upset bone in my body.”

The star went on to say how happy she was for her sister but it would obviously be an honour to do it too some time. Kendall explained:

Chris, my agent, called me and told me. I am happy for my sister, and she should be really happy. There is not an upset bone in my body because I think it went to the right person. Don’t get me wrong, I would have been extremely honoured and beyond excited to get this Vogue cover. Kim Kardashian, The Kardashians

Kim Kardashian goes from passing the bar studying law to shooting for the cover of American vogue / balenciaga campaign like she is legit a real life Elle Woods — Chloe Griffin (@clozergriffin) May 27, 2022

Kim Kardashian has been on the cover of Vogue 3 times

The March 2022 issue marked Kim’s third time on the cover of the publication. Her first time was with her now ex-husband Kanye West for the April 2014 issue.

Aside from the “main” Vogue issues, Kim has also been featured in Chinese, Spanish and Indian features of the publication in the past.

For her latest cover, Kim spoke up about her divorce from Kanye and how she was now “choosing herself” and her “own happiness”. She said:

For so long, I did what made other people happy. And I think in the last two years I decided, I’m going to make myself happy… And even if that created change and caused my divorce, I think that’s important, to be honest with yourself about what makes you happy. Kim Kardashian, Vogue

Okay I like the new #TheKardashians … I love hearing about their business. This episode when Kim talks about fashion, what she wore when & getting the Vogue cover over Kendall is giving Kim Kardashian: Hollywood app. — a problematic fav (@LifeasMarita) May 27, 2022

WATCH THE KARDASHIANS ON HULU EVERY THURSDAY

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK