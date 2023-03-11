Kim Kardashian fans are all saying the same thing after the reality star posted a new photo to Instagram in 2023 – that she looks just like Ariana Grande.

The Kardashians star would likely be flattered that her followers think she looks like Ariana. The two are reportedly friends and both dated Pete Davidson.

Kim’s latest Instagram post had some people asking questions, however. When it comes to the photo quality, some of her fans are scratching their heads. Others commented that she looks “beautiful.”

Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Kim K posts sleek ponytail pic

On March 10, 2023, Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to share a photo of herself with a slicked-back ponytail.

Skincare boss Kim Kardashian appeared glowing in her latest Instagram post. She captioned the image: “This glam.”

The 42-year-old decided to launch beauty brand SKKN after her psoriasis diagnosis.

The Kardashians star Kim clearly wanted to give her glam the recognition she thought it deserved that day as she sported a nude makeup look with highlighted cheekbones.

Kim Kardashian fans think she looks like Ariana Grande

While many of Kim’s followers left heart-eye and fire emojis on the reality star’s post, others likened her to another celebrity.

One fan asked: “Ariana what are you doing here?”

Many more commenters compared Kim’s look to the Breathin’ singer’s.

One said: “It’s giving Ariana Grande.”

More simply posted: “Ariana Grande?”

Kim was certainly sporting a look similar to that of Ariana’s trademark ponytail and natural makeup in March 2023.

US Weekly writes that Kim and Ariana were still friends as of 2022 despite them both dating Pete Davidson.

Photo by Larry Busacca/MTV1617/Getty Images for MTV

Fans say she has a ‘perfect profile’

Mom-of-four Kim is no stranger to receiving compliments on her looks.

Many people commented on her latest IG post that she has a “perfect profile.”

One fan wrote: “New face, who dis?”

However, more people asked if the photos were taken on a “calculator.” Another joked that the images were shot on a “microwave” due to their blurriness.

More suggested the photos were taken with a “potato” and a “Blackberry.”

Her ponytail photos come days after she took to the ‘gram to share a snap of herself at the dentist make-up free.