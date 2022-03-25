Kim K isn't Skimming as she makes her brand a global pop-up phenomenon













Fans have been dying to get their hands on Kim K’s line SKIMS since it first launched, however, with the items only available online it has prevented certain buyers from purchasing them. This is about to change as the billionaire businesswoman announces she will be opening several pop-up stores across the globe.

The pop-ups are being opened to launch her new swimwear line SKIMS SWIM, which is exciting news on its own! Reality Titbit has all the details on her brand new line as well as the pop-up stores and their locations, so keep reading to find out more.

Photo by MEGA/GC Images

Kim is launching a swimwear line

We knew it would happen at some point and fans are incredibly excited to see the new line. Kim says she has been working very hard on the swimwear and she can’t wait to share the products with her fans – all of which have been tried and tested by her.

In an interview with Vogue Hong Kong, she announced the launch of the new swimwear range saying:

I’ve wanted to swim for a really long time, so I cannot wait for this – I tested all the fabrics myself. Kim Kardashian, Vogue

Kim spoke about how versatile the line was and announced that all of the items will be available in seven solid colours and can go from “day to night, too poolside party, the beach and more.”

We will get to see the new line in person

Probably the most exciting part of the Vogue interview was when Kim announced that she would be opening various pop-up stores across the globe to promote the swimwear line, she shared:

We’ll have upcoming pop-ups around the swim line in Miami, Los Angeles, Japan, and Dubai so people can get to see the line in person. Kim Kardashian, Vogue

Aside from the pop-ups, the reality TV star also announced that she would be opening a store in Hong Kong, explaining:

I know that consumers love to touch and feel the product in-store, so we were really excited to launch in Hong Kong. I’m really proud to see such a receptive response to the launch of the brand and we’re always looking for new markets to expand in as the demand has been high on a global level. Kim Kardashian, Vogue

also I have never liked a swimsuit on myself and literally it gives me the worst anxiety but when I tell you I tried the new Skims Swim today I literally almost sobbed because it’s so dang flattering and I have never felt so confident in a swimsuit ever until today — claire raub🦋 (@ClaaireStyles) March 24, 2022

Kim is launching a maternity line also

The interview was jam-packed with exciting news and aside from the announcements of her swim range and pop up locations she also revealed that she was launching a maternity range specifically designed “for the bodies of new and expecting mothers.”

The interview was filled with information and Kim even took a small moment to have a little dig at her ex Kanye as well posing for them and opening up about her hard work ethic and family sacrifices.

