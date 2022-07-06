Kim K joins the 'Free Brittney Griner' movement months after she passed baby bar













Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram this week in support of freeing Brittney Griner, the WNBA standout who has hit the headlines for being in custody in Russia for more than four months in what federal authorities are calling a “wrongful detainment.”

Kim recently passed her baby bar exam to become a lawyer like her father and it’s clear she is taking her career goals seriously as she fights for the freedom of wrongfully convicted/detained individuals.

Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Kim Kardashian joins the movement

The 41-year-old mother of four reposted a post from comic Amy Schumer, 41, that she put up last week, accompanied by a shot of Griner, 31, appearing in a Russian court. Schumer captioned the shot:

Let’s go, everybody. This is not okay. #freebrittneygriner now. All hands on deck. Make some noise.

Kim shared the post with her 322 million Instagram followers amid news that President Joe Biden had read a handwritten letter from Griner in which she said she was “fearful of not returning to the U.S.” and urged him to not “forget about [her] and the other American Detainees.”

Griner’s representatives released the letter

All the way from Russia, Griner wrote a letter which was provided to the Phoenix Mercury star that explained:

As I sit here in a Russian prison, alone with my thoughts and without the protection of my wife, family, friends, Olympic jersey, or any accomplishments, I’m terrified I might be here forever. Brittney Griner

In the letter she went on to say:

On the 4th of July, our family normally honours the service of those who fought for our freedom, including my father who is a Vietnam War Veteran. It hurts thinking about how I usually celebrate this day because freedom means something completely different to me this year. Brittney Griner

Griner’s wife Cherelle said on CBS Mornings that she’s “disheartened” after not hearing anything back from the president after he read the letter.

Brittney Griner sent a letter to the White House on Monday appealing directly to President Biden for help obtaining her freedom. She has been detained by Russian authorities for 137 days. pic.twitter.com/SvEIEvhQ05 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 4, 2022

Griner was detained for possession of cannabis oil

Griner was initially arrested in Russia on February 17 in connection with cannabis oil possession charges, while she was there to play basketball.

The basketball player is currently on trial in Russia, where less than one per cent of defendants in criminal cases receive acquittals. Griner could face up to 10 years in a Russian prison in connection with the charges if convicted.

Many celebrities and people, in general, have been showing their support for Griner, and Kim Kardashian has past used her massive platform to bring attention to a number of social issues she holds important.

She has focused on criminal justice reform in recent years, as she worked with federal authorities on the prison release of Alice Marie Johnson, who was pardoned from a life sentence in 2018 stemming from a 1996 conviction on nonviolent drug charges.

Brittney Griner needs to be home!! — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) July 5, 2022

