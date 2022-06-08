











Owner of various successful brands, Kim Kardashian is now joining another sector of the beauty industry by releasing her own skincare line. In just nine steps, SKKN provides fans with a next-level skincare ritual.

It’s no secret that the Kar-Jenner clan is good at making businesses. Unsurprisingly, Kim’s is one of its best and most successful ones. Before the beauty mogul jumped into the skincare world, she was already making big moves with her shapewear brand.

In just a little over a week from today, she will launch her latest and newest brand. Discover what SKKYN will have to offer as Reality Titbit runs through all the details.

Kim Kardashian partners up with Coty for a new skincare line

On June 2, the 41-year-old entrepreneur shared the news to her 313 million Instagram followers posing naturally and without makeup.

SKKN is followed by KKW and KKW fragrance, which are no longer in operation. It will also be in partnership with COTY.

As of today (June 8, 2022), the post has gathered 1.6 million likes as she captioned: “I’m excited to finally introduce to you SKKN BY KIM, a rejuvenating nine-product skincare ritual that I have developed from start to finish.”

Reassuring that fans will not be disappointed, another section of the caption says:

“Every bottle from my new line is filled with the knowledge I’ve accumulated along the way. You will experience refillable packaging, and clean, science-backed ingredients designed to nourish all skin types, tones, and textures at all stages of maturity.”

Smartly, Kim Kardashian replaced the word ‘SKIN’ by adding her initials KK.

All the details from the launch of Kim Kardashian’s SKKN

SKKN will be launching on June 21 at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET exclusively on skknbykim.com

Designed to suit all skin types, it offers nine products for the perfect skincare routine:

Cleanser Toner Exfoliator Hyaluronic acid serum Vitamin C8 serum Eye cream Face cream Oil drops Night oil

On the website, the introduction reads: “Introducing SKKN BY KIM, an efficacious nine-product skincare collection sitting at the intersection of elevated simplicity and innovative science. Born out of Kim’s dream to bridge the gap between the world’s most renowned dermatological experts and people at home seeking high-performance skincare.”

According to reports by Glamour, the prices will range from $43 to $95 (approximately £34 and £75, respectively).

No rivalry between Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian and her youngest sister, Kylie Jenner, are the only two siblings in the family who are in the beauty industry.

Kylie’s Kylie Skin was launched in May 2021 and it quickly became a top-selling skincare brand in the US, now it is accessible in selected stores globally.

As her older sister has now joined in with her latest skincare line, the 24-year-old showed no signs of jealousy or rivalry between the two companies. Instead, she has shown her support for her sister in the comments section by adding multiple heart emojis.

Momager Kris Jenner also wanted to show her excitement about her daughter’s launch and wrote: “I’M SO PROUD OF YOU!!! I’m so excited for everyone to experience this amazing line of gorgeous products!!!!! 😍❤️👏.”

Lastly, her sister Khloé added: “Finally!!!!.”