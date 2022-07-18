











Kim Kardashian is flexing her custom grill once again on Instagram and we love it! Her diamond-encrusted grill is being shown off more and more recently, years after the whole 75K earring situation in Bora Bora – we all know the one…

Photo by Gotham/GC Images

Kim K flexes diamond grill on Instagram story

Kim Kardashian showed off the latest addition to her sizable grill collection with an up-close look at her bottom teeth on Sunday afternoon.

The star has previously shown us her other grills and let’s just say, we are obsessed! The star got up close and personal to her teeth via her Instagram story and she flexed the bedazzling jewels.

Kim usually gets her custom grills from Gabby Elan Jewelry, who also posted some behind-the-scenes footage of Kardashian’s one-of-a-kind moulds in the past.

Grills are becoming “the coolest way to rock diamonds”

According to Elan’s website Pharrell, Pusha T, A$AP Rocky, Wu-Tang Clan, and Heidi Klum have also purchased his designs, which range from $200 to $1,200 a tooth.

Natural Diamond Council’s Lisa Levinson told MailOnline: ‘Over time grills have become one of the coolest ways to rock diamonds!”

Lisa continued:

Most recognisable on hip-hop artists from Nelly to Kanye West, there are no limits on the design, allowing the wearer to create their very own bespoke piece, delicately set with brilliant diamonds. Here, we see an elegant take on grills that include two soulful stones, diamonds and opals. Diamonds and opals both symbolise faithfulness and confidence providing the wearer with a sense of inner strength and comfort.’

Kim’s previous grills

In 2019, Kardashian showed off another one of her grills, which covered all her bottom teeth and included a tiny cross between her front two teeth and let’s be honest, we were obsessed!

According to the Daily Mail, the grill was one she collected in 2018 when she posted a photo after getting her mouth moulded for the custom design by jewellery designer Dolly Cohen.

Aside from this grill, the mom of four also previously had one that spelt out her name on the bottom row of her teeth in diamonds.

Kim shared a grill picture in 2016 – just a few days before she was the victim of a violent robbery in Paris, in which $10 million dollars of her jewels were stolen.