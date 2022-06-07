Kim K slid into Pete Davidson's phone messages after meeting on SNL













Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been dating for over half a year now and they seem happier than ever. In the most recent episode of The Kardashians, we finally got an insight into their relationship and Kim opened up about how she was, in fact, the one to message Pete after meeting him on SNL.

Reality Titbit has all the details on how Kim ended up with Pete’s number as well as his BDE, which she was obsessed with.

Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Kim asked an SNL producer for Pete’s number

Kim and Pete began dating after she appeared during one of his SNL gigs in October 2021. In one of the sketches, the reality star and the comedian played Princess Jasmine and Aladdin and shared a kiss on a magic carpet. This clearly caught Kim’s attention as Davidson was on her mind a lot afterwards.

Kim held an SNL after-party after the show but Pete didn’t attend, which prompted the mother of four to call one of the producers to see if she could get his number. Kim explained:

I text him. I wasn’t even thinking like, ‘Oh my god, I’m going to be in a relationship with him.’ I was just thinking like, ‘Heard about this BDE. Need to get out there….I was just basically DTF. Kim Kardashian, The Kardashian

So, who would have thought, it was Kim that slid into Pete’s messages! We net that wasn’t a bad day for Davidson.

Is Pete’s new tattoo for Kim’s kids?

New pictures of Pete Davidson have gone viral as fans have speculated over the meaning of a tattoo they have spotted on his neck.

The tattoo, which is placed at the base of Pete’s neck above his collarbone, appears to read “KNSCP.”

Fans have wondered if this could be a tattoo for Kim and her children, who she shares with Kanye West.

The K could potentially stand for Kim, while the N is for North, the S for Saint, the C for Chicago, and the P for Psalm, Kim’s youngest child.

Although this theory has not been confirmed, the initials seem to make sense as they match up with the names of Kim and her children, and are in the order of oldest to youngest.

Episode 8 of The Kardashians featured Pete Davidson

Kim and Pete started dating in October 2021, a couple of weeks later after Kim hosted the SNL show for the first time ever. The two instantly clicked and are now inseparable.

There are three episodes left until the famous reality TV show featuring its most famous family ends.

The first season of The Kardashians has seen the relationship between Travis and Kourtney as well as Tristan and Khloé. This week’s episode 8 marks the beginning of Pete and Kim.