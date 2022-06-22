











We all know the Kardashian clan are some of the best businesswomen out there, especially Kim and Kylie, who have taken the world by storm with their clothing, make-up and skincare lines.

Miss Kylie Jenner was the first to start a make-up line more than half a decade ago, and Kim soon followed in her footsteps by launching her own. Now it seems like a case of deja vu all over again. Kylie’s skincare line has been a hit since it landed and now Kim has just launched her own as well, called SKKN.

Kylie is in full support of her sister following in her footsteps but there does seem to be one pretty big difference between KYLIE SKIN and SKKIN – the price!

Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

SKKN and KYLIE SKIN’s price difference

After Kim dropped her skincare line, SKKN, Kylie dropped the prices of her KYLIE SKIN products. It may be pure coincidence but, on her website, everything is priced at less than $30 (£25). Kylie said on her Instagram:

I’m doing a bundle for you guys, so for $125 you can get it all. Kylie Jenner

The millennial pink-hued collection includes six products – Foaming Face Wash, Vanilla Milk Toner, Walnut Face Scrub, Face Moisturiser, Eye Cream, and Vitamin C Serum.

Her other products are reasonably priced too, with most costing about $30. With Kim’s new line, however, there appear to be no products available in that price range.

How much will SKKN products cost?

The SKKN line features nine products with refillable minimalist packaging – a cleanser, toner, exfoliator, hyaluronic acid serum, vitamin C8 serum, face cream, eye cream, oil drops, and night oil. Prices range from $43 to $95.

To be specific, each product will cost you:

Cleanser: $43 (refill priced at $37)

Toner: $45 (refill priced at $38)

Exfoliator: $55 (refill priced at $47)

Hyaluronic Acid Serum: $90 (refill priced at $77)

Vitamin C8 Serum: $90 (refill priced at $77)

Eye Cream: $75 (refill priced at $64)

Face Cream: $85 (refill priced at $72)

Oil Drops: $95 (refill priced at $81)

Night Oil: $95 (refill priced at $81)

SKKN by Kim also offers the complete collection for $575.

Kim’s journey with psoriasis sparked SKKN line

Just like her brand KKW Beauty, Kim looked for ways to not only feel confident about her own skin but also to help others. Searching for ways to keep a healthy skin while dealing with autoimmune disease, she found the best remedy through the creation of her own products.

@kimkardashian’s psoriasis diagnosis became the catalyst for her journey of skincare discoveries, inspiring her to learn more about her skin and how to care for it. SKKN BY KIM is a result of those learnings, fuelled by years of gathered insights from skin care specialists around the globe. SKKN

Fans who also suffer from psoriasis have been excited to try the products, with one saying:

Interesting. I have psoriasis myself, after so much reading into your brand I’m gonna give it a try.

Another wrote: “Can’t wait to try SKKN!! I recently just started getting psoriasis.”