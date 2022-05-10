Kim K used a surrogate after she got a scary warning from her doctor













Kim Kardashian shares four beautiful children with her ex-husband Kanye West, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. The reality star gave birth to her first two naturally but after suffering from some serious health problems throughout her pregnancy she made the decision to have Chicago and Psalm through a surrogate.

Some people still don’t know the real reasons as to why she made this decision and Reality Titbit has all the information. Keep reading to find out about her health scares during her pregnancy as well as why she made the decision to go with surrogacy.

Photo by James Devaney/GC Images

Why did Kim have a surrogate?

During Kim’s pregnancy with North and Saint, she suffered from some serious health roadblocks that terrified her and put her baby’s life at risk.

Kim dealt with a medical issue called placenta accreta, which is a rare and very serious condition that causes the placenta to intrude into the uterus walls and seriously threatens the pregnancy.

The condition can cause infection and mass bleeding as well as severely affect the baby. Kim opened up about what she went through on her website and said:

We induced my labour and I had North soon after. Right after delivery, the placenta usually then comes out. Mine did not. My placenta stayed attached inside my uterus, which is a condition called placenta accreta. This is a high-risk condition that happens when the placenta grows too deeply into the uterine wall.” Kim Kardashian

Kim got graphic about what she went through

When she was discussing the horrific ordeal she went through in her pregnancy things got pretty graphic and sounded very scary for the mother. Kim explained:

My doctor had to stick his entire arm in me and detach the placenta with his hand, scraping it away from my uterus with his fingernails. How disgusting and painful!!! My mom was crying; she had never seen anything like this before. My delivery was fairly easy, but then going through that — it was the most painful experience of my life! They gave me a second epidural but we were racing against time, so I just had to deal. Kim Kardashian

On KUWTK Kim went on to say why she chose to have a surrogate for Chicago, saying “I’ve come to the conclusion in my mind that I can’t carry another one. So now I want to explore surrogacy.”

The condition is more likely to affect women who have had C sections

ABC News reported that the condition is more likely to affect moms who have had C sections than those who haven’t as the placenta can grow over the scar.

There is no treatment for placenta accreta but it can be detected early in a pregnancy through MRI scans and ultrasounds.

