Kim K at a hedgehog cafe? Not something we thought we’d see in 2023. The Kardashian is currently in Tokyo, Japan, being a true tourist with her kids North and Chicago, and niece Penelope, as well as bestie Ryan Romulus.

Her son Saint was also present on the Japan vacation. Kim Kardashian brought out her best pout for the spiky occasion as she fed and hugged little hedgehogs, and the entire event was filmed for Kim and North’s shared TikTok.

Want to know where the famous Kim Kardashian-approved Japan hedgehog cafe is? During your next visit to Tokyo, don’t forget to take a peek inside the same place adorned by her daughters, North and Chicago.

Kim K visits a hedgehog cafe in Japan

Kim Kardashian went to the hedgehog cafe in Tokyo, Japan. She posed while holding the spiky animals with her daughter Chicago, while North West fed them smiling. Penelope also played with the fluffy hamsters at the cafe.

Kim wore a skull tee and silver boots for the wholesome Japan cafe visit while taking her four kids, including Saint and Psalm West, for a family day out. Even North was wearing her lavender Prada purse for the occasion!

A warning on the blackboard behind them gave instructions on how to interact with the hedgehogs: “We are looking out. With our spines pointing into the air, they might hurt, but please don’t drop us!”

How to visit the Tokyo eatery

Visitors at the Tokyo Hedgehog Cafe can feed the hedgehogs mealworms and give cuddles. The cafe is called Hedgehog Cafe & Pet Store HARRY Harajuku and doubles up as a pet store, too.

The address is Japan, 〒150-0001 Tokyo, Shibuya City, Jingumae, 1 Chome−13−21. Based in Shibuya City, it has a 4.3-star rating on Google review and will set visitors back 1,300 yen (around $9.78) for a 30-minute visit.

No food is served at the cafe but you can hire a private visit there, which costs 30,000 yen (around $225). Reservations can be made ahead of your visit on the website.

Kim’s other Japanese adventures

After Kim took her son Saint and his friends to an Arsenal game in London, she decided to take the whole crew of her children to Tokyo, Japan. While there, they’ve been giving Hello Kitty a run for her money dressed in pink!

They saw cherry blossom season in full bloom, Saint held up a peace sign and wore a Phillies hat, and they all took to the shops in true Kardashian style. Kim also took her children and niece Penelope to an amusement park.

