“Honey, would you put a bumper sticker on a Bentley?” These are the wise words of Miss Kimberley Kardashian and it seems like she has stuck to her saying as continues to flex her latest car – a Maybach minivan.
Minivans are experiencing an unprecedented resurgence, now that Kim Kardashian has one for herself and her four children. But in true Kim K fashion – hers is far from basic as she has blinged-out the entire vehicle.
Kim K’s Maybach Mercedes minivan
The businesswoman and mother of four has out-blinged the Chrysler Pacifica Pinnacle and Toyota Sienna Platinum with her new Maybach-style Mercedes-Benz Metris van.
The Kardashian’s latest family hauler is said to have cost a whopping $400,000, which is way more than even the swankiest and top-end factory-built minivans or the Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class Maybach SUV.
We got to see the van featured a lot on The Kardashians and let’s just say we couldn’t quite keep our eyes off it! But what makes this SUV so expensive?
Why is Kim’s Maybach so expensive?
Firstly, it’s a custom one-off channeling a Mercedes-Maybach vibe in a family-friendly package and with her four young children, it will definitely be put through its paces.
The van started off as a Mercedes-Benz Metris, the smaller companion of the Sprinter van. Starting at around $40,000, the Metris is already an expensive van considering its standard features and its turbocharged 4-cylinder engine.
However, the Kardashian’s Mercedes-Maybach Metris features the luxury division’s signature hood ornament over a grille with vertical slats. Brightwork on its lower front bumper and around its plentiful windows add a fancier look outside, though its two-box shape is decidedly utilitarian compared to the comparatively svelte Kia Carnival. Big wheels with what may be floating Maybach center logos complete the look.
The interior adds to the cost!
It’s not just the outside of the car that makes it so stunning – and expensive – it’s the interior too.
The van has business class-style reclining seats with integrated deployable tables as well as under-knee rests. Jumpseats pointing rearward increase capacity to six passengers.
The whole thing is decked out with Maybach-typical diamond leather upholstery and piano black trim. Starlight and dispersed lighting headliner trim round out the cabin.
TMZ pointed out how Kayne has a very similar Maybach Mercedes SUV and we can assume they most likely got a joint deal on the stunning cars.
AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK