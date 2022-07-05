











“Honey, would you put a bumper sticker on a Bentley?” These are the wise words of Miss Kimberley Kardashian and it seems like she has stuck to her saying as continues to flex her latest car – a Maybach minivan.

Minivans are experiencing an unprecedented resurgence, now that Kim Kardashian has one for herself and her four children. But in true Kim K fashion – hers is far from basic as she has blinged-out the entire vehicle.

Photo by Gotham/GC Images

Kim K’s Maybach Mercedes minivan

The businesswoman and mother of four has out-blinged the Chrysler Pacifica Pinnacle and Toyota Sienna Platinum with her new Maybach-style Mercedes-Benz Metris van.

The Kardashian’s latest family hauler is said to have cost a whopping $400,000, which is way more than even the swankiest and top-end factory-built minivans or the Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class Maybach SUV.

We got to see the van featured a lot on The Kardashians and let’s just say we couldn’t quite keep our eyes off it! But what makes this SUV so expensive?



Kim Kardashian get a glimpse of her $400,000 new Custom Maybach Minivan for the first time. pic.twitter.com/uX3yuQoq5Y — Naijagigitv (@naijagigitv) March 30, 2022

Why is Kim’s Maybach so expensive?

Firstly, it’s a custom one-off channeling a Mercedes-Maybach vibe in a family-friendly package and with her four young children, it will definitely be put through its paces.

The van started off as a Mercedes-Benz Metris, the smaller companion of the Sprinter van. Starting at around $40,000, the Metris is already an expensive van considering its standard features and its turbocharged 4-cylinder engine.

However, the Kardashian’s Mercedes-Maybach Metris features the luxury division’s signature hood ornament over a grille with vertical slats. Brightwork on its lower front bumper and around its plentiful windows add a fancier look outside, though its two-box shape is decidedly utilitarian compared to the comparatively svelte Kia Carnival. Big wheels with what may be floating Maybach center logos complete the look.

You can never ever make a minivan cool.

Kim Kardashian driving a minivan STILL won't make it cool. — Not a Pike (@ImYurOnly) January 7, 2013

The interior adds to the cost!

It’s not just the outside of the car that makes it so stunning – and expensive – it’s the interior too.

The van has business class-style reclining seats with integrated deployable tables as well as under-knee rests. Jumpseats pointing rearward increase capacity to six passengers.

The whole thing is decked out with Maybach-typical diamond leather upholstery and piano black trim. Starlight and dispersed lighting headliner trim round out the cabin.

TMZ pointed out how Kayne has a very similar Maybach Mercedes SUV and we can assume they most likely got a joint deal on the stunning cars.



