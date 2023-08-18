Kim Kardashian has sparked Photoshopping and Ozempic rumors after the reality star showed off her slim waist on Instagram.

The Kardashians are no strangers to Photoshopping accusations and plastic surgery rumors, but the latest gossip suggests that Kim Kardashian is an Ozempic user.

This is not the first time the Skims founder has been linked to the prescription drug but Kim’s recent Instagram post has fans totally concerned for her health.

On August 17, Kim uploaded two mirror selfies in an airplane bathroom. Since she owns an aircraft, we can assume that they were captured in her $150 million private jet, Kim Air.

The mom of four can be seen wearing a simple white sports bra and low-waisted pink tracksuit bottoms to highlight her toned midriff.

“I’m actually never free, I just make time,” she captioned the image. It’s unclear what she’s referring but it’s possible that she’s explaining how her everyday workout sessions into her jam-packed schedule.

Kim’s sideways pose gives a glimpse of her derriere, prompting comments calling the look “very odd” and “funky”. Some even claimed she is “giving centaur” – the Greek mythological half-man half-horse creature that is usually depicted in a sideways stance.

However, many are accusing the TV star of being on Ozempic to achieve her shrinking waist.

“The Ozempic is Ozempicking!” read a comment with over 7000 likes.

A second person added: “So this is the reason why there is an Ozempic shortage,” while another wrote: “Sponsored by Ozempic.”

The Kardashian sisters have never admitted to being on Ozempic and maintained that they follow a strict diet and training regime.

“I cut out so much sugar – a lot of junk food I was eating, I didn’t realize, like a lot of fried foods. And I just completely changed my lifestyle,” she told the Today Show after her dramatic Met Gala 2022 weight loss. She also committed to early 6:30 workouts, as seen on their Hulu show.

Reality Titbit and GRV Media have reached out to Kim Kardashian’s representatives for comment.

What is Ozempic?

Ozempic, also known as semaglutide, is an injectable prescription medicine used to improve blood sugar in adults with type 2 diabetes.

It is a weekly medicine used to help the pancreas make more insulin, but it is not approved for weight loss. However, the active ingredient, semaglutide, is FDA-approved for weight loss under the name Wegovy at a higher dosage for adults living with obesity and other weight-related medical problems.

Common side effects of Ozempic include nausea and diarrhea. It may, however, cause serious effects such as inflammation of the pancreas (pancreatitis), changes in vision, kidney problems, and low blood sugar levels, among others.

Celebrities who have admitted to taking Ozempic include Amy Schumer, Chelsea Handler, and most recently, podcast host Claudia Oshry.