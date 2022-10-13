Kim Kardashian admits her and Pete had fireplace intimacy in grandma's 'honor'











During Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians, Kim wasn’t afraid to open up about the intimate parts of her relationship with then-boyfriend Pete Davidson as she told us about their night of passion by the fireplace in honor of her grandma.

In the scene, Kim met up with sister Khloe, mom Kris and grandma Mary-Jo (or MJ as we know her) and revealed she had gotten intimate with Pete, 28, during a recent hotel stay in Los Angeles.

Photo by Cindy Ord/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson got intimate in honor of grandma

As the four sat down for a catch-up, Kim asked her grandmother: “You know what’s so crazy?” The mother of four then proceeded to dish the deets:

Pete and I were staying at the Beverly Hills Hotel last weekend and we were sitting in front of the fireplace, just talking for hours, and I was like, ‘My grandma told me you really don’t live life until you have sex in front of the fireplace.’ So we had sex in front of the fireplace in honor of you.

Kim added bashfully: “I know that’s really creepy.” But 88-year-old MJ hit back with a hilarious question of her own: “Not in the lobby?”

And although Kim exclaimed: “But how creepy to think about your grandma before you have sex?” MJ reminded Kim she was younger once herself.

Pete set to go to space with Jeff Bezos

Later in the conversation, Kim reveals to her family Pete is set to join Blue Origin’s 20th mission to space. Despite her reservations and concerns about the trip, Kim says she’s “really excited” for Pete.

Kim explains he would be traveling to space alongside Jeff Bezos before receiving a call from Pete himself. Kris asks Pete about his trip and whether he has a will. “I’m making one now,” Pete jokes.

Kris asks Pete whether he’s nervous about the trip but the comedian replies: “Nah, my personal life is scarier to be completely honest” referencing the then-ongoing drama between him and Kim’s ex, Kanye West. He jokingly says:

I can’t wait to get the f— away from everybody. I think I’m gonna stay up there, babe.

Kris says Pete was ‘perfect fit’ for the family

In a confessional, Kris speaks about her daughter’s romance with Pete, saying:

Pete is amazing. No drama, no stress, he’s just Pete. He fits in with the family. I think Kim is happy, she laughs, she’s more confident. Pete brings out the best in her.

Kim and Pete sparked romance rumors when they kissed in a sketch during her SNL hosting debut in October 2021. Later that month, they were photographed holding hands on a roller coaster at Knott’s Berry Farm and rumors began to swirl. Pete confirmed his relationship with Kim to People in February 2022, calling her his “girlfriend.”

However, by August the couple had parted ways. “Part of the reason they split was because of their busy schedules,” an insider told People at the time. “They both travel all the time and it was hard.”

