Kim Kardashian agrees not to promote crypto for three years after $1.3m charge











Kim Kardashian has agreed to pay almost $1.3 million (£1.1 million) charge to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for the promotion of crypto brand EthereumMax, an SEC statement has revealed.

The cryptocurrency became a trending topic on the internet a couple of months ago and several celebrities and social media influencers promoted it.

But in the official SEC statement, it was announced Kim had been charged for “unlawfully touting crypto security.”

What we know about the Kim Kardashian crypto charges

The SEC statement reveals Kim was charged after she failed to disclose what she received to promote the brand on her social media.

The statement further notes that on investigation, it was found Kim was paid $250,000 to publish a post on her Instagram account about EMAX tokens, a crypto asset security offered by the brand.

Her post consisted of a link to the EthereumMax website, which gave details on how potential investors could purchase EMAX tokens. It has now been ruled Kim violated the anti-touting provision of the federal securities laws.

Speaking about the case, SEC chairman Gary Gensler said: “This case is a reminder that, when celebrities or influencers endorse investment opportunities, including crypto asset securities, it doesn’t mean those investment products are right for all investors. We encourage investors to consider an investment’s potential risks and opportunities in light of their own financial goals.

“Ms Kardashian’s case also serves as a reminder to celebrities and others that the law requires them to disclose to the public when and how much they are paid to promote investing in securities.”

Kim Kardashian has agreed to pay $1.26m after EthereumMax ruling

The statement further noted Kim had agreed to pay $1.26 million, including about $260,000 in disgorgement, which represents the money she received for promotions.

Kim will also have to pay prejudgment interest and a $1 million penalty. She has also agreed not to promote any crypto asset securities for three years.

What’s her net worth?

Celebrity Net Worth estimates Kim is worth $1.4 billion and earns about $80 million a year. Initially, a majority of Kim’s wealth came from Keeping Up With The Kardashians as the show created a huge buzz in the world of reality television.

The show went on to air for 20 seasons on E! before it moved to Hulu. Along the way, Kim ventured into other businesses such as Skims, SKKN by Kim, KKW fragrance, and many more.

Recently, Kim also launched private equity firm SKKY Partners, which proves she’s a girl boss when it comes to business.

