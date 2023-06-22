Kim Kardashian and Jared Leto at the Louis Vuitton show have fans going wild. The actor shared a snap of them posing together in an unlikely duo, and social media users are now saying Kim looks like she could be his mom…

The Kardashians star donned mermaid waves and a camo-esque top, while the actor gave bold blue hair ends paired with a white blazer. Crowds swarmed the two celebrities as they attended the Louis Vuitton fashion show.

The unlikely pair were seen chatting to fellow event-goers at the LV Mens Summer-Spring Season 24. Jared seemed pretty chilled while Kim smiled and hugged those she recognized – and of course, there were cameras everywhere.

Kim Kardashian took to the Louis Vuitton show to support the fashion designer’s new season. She hung out with Jared for most of the event, while they mingled as well as when they sat down to view the runway.

Jared turned up in true style: on a scooter. He shared a snapshot sat with Kim in a series of Instagram photos, but the Hulu star has not posted any pictures of the event at the time of writing.

Some social media users had no idea that the actor is friendly with any of the Kardashians. Videos show the two discussing the flash going off by photographers while they appear to be comfortable in each other’s company.

It’s not their first meet-up

Kim and Jared have been pictured together multiple times before the Louis Vuitton appearance. They chatted at the Gucci at the LACMA event in 2017 and posed with Kendall and Kylie Jenner at the 2023 Met Awards.

They also kissed each other on the cheeks and greeted one another at the 2019 Met Awards, with Kim appearing to quiz him and even try to hold the infamous fake head of Jared!

The two are pretty friendly when it comes to fashion events, and Jared is a familiar face to the Kardashian family. He met up with them in 2015 and got chatting to Kris Jenner, alongside Lewis Hamilton and Kanye West.

Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for LACMA

Fans say Kim ‘could be Jared’s mom’

When Jared posted photos with Kim, many couldn’t help but think that Jared appears to outshine her beauty. A commenter penned, “You’re like the only one hanging with Kim Kardashian🤣.”

One fan wrote on Instagram: “Jared is so beautiful that Kim looks finally like a normal regular middle-aged momma bear sitting next to him. She could be HIS MOM!❤️”

However, not everyone agreed. “She couldn’t be his mom, he looks older than her (and he is) but he’s still gorgeous,” reacted a fellow Jared Leto fan. Another wrote: “Omg that’s funny, he’s only a bit older than her yet looks younger 😮.”

