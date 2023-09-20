The Kardashians season 4 trailer sees Kim Kardashian revealing that she wants “new vibes” in her dating life. Just over a week later, rumors are swirling around the internet about the reality star and an American football player. Let’s take a look at Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr’s star signs to analyze their potential compatibility.

Hulu star Kim is no stranger to having people invested in her love life. She married her ex-husband, Kanye West, in 2014 and welcomed four children with him. However, since Kimye split in 2021, fans were obsessed with her relationship with Pete Davidson. Now that Kim is single again, all eyes are on her as sources claim there is a potential romance brewing again, this time with a football player.

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr’s star signs

Odell Cornelious Beckham Jr was born in Louisiana on November 5, 1992.

Given the American football player’s birthday, he’s a Scorpio on the zodiac.

According to Allure, Scorpios are known to be a “misunderstood” sign in the astrology world.

They’re said to be “intuitive, ambitious, enticing, and charismatic.”

Kim Kardashian is a Libra on the zodiac, as she celebrates her birthday on October 21, 1980.

Libra’s are known to be “friendly, well-balanced, charming and empathetic” people, writes The Times of India.

Kim and Odell Beckham Jr’s compatibility

Scorpio and Libra signs aren’t known to be the most compatible, but there is definitely potential for the stars to align for them.

Zodiac Sign writes that there is incredible “intensity” between Libra and Scorpio signs. The report adds: that they both “value consistency and commitment.”

The combination of the two zodiac signs makes for a “decent relationship,” per Astrotalk.

Although Scorpios and Libras are said to be quite different from one another, they can form very strong friendships and have exciting romances.

Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Kim and Odell rumors swirl

Kim has been linked to many different people in her life and her relationships have often been in the spotlight.

From The Kardashians star’s time dating Pete to her infamous 72-day marriage to Kris Humphries, fans have always been invested in her love life.

Now, sources are saying that the mom of four is “hanging out” with Odell Beckham Jr, reports People.

Odell is reportedly no longer dating his longtime girlfriend, Lauren Wood, as the rumors of a romance with Kim circulate.

WATCH THE KARDASHIANS FROM SEPTEMBER 28 ON HULU