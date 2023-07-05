Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady dating rumors swirl again as Michael Rubin throws a white party. They were both in attendance, which apparently means they are actually romancing, despite rumors being shut down. Fans are hoping that, regardless of social media speculation, Tom made a move…

In perhaps the most celebrity-filled party of the year, Fanatics CEO hosted a white dress-up event that saw the likes of Justin Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Tom Brady, and Kim Kardashian wear their best outfits. As fans try to guess who the mystery man, AKA ‘Fred’, is – who Kim was texting on The Kardashians – heads turned to none other than Tom Brady. Rumors had quietened down, but everything has changed now that they were seemingly at the same location.

Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady: Rumors

Kim and Tom dating rumors have swirled, but US Weekly confirmed they are ‘strictly friends.’ “Kim is looking at purchasing property in Baker’s Bay and knows Tom has a vacation home there in the Bahamas,” a source revealed.

They added: “She reached out to him for advice and he was really helpful. He pointed her in a few different directions and made a couple of recommendations.” Rumors started after Kim attended two Lakers games in one week.

The NFL star was married to model Gisele Bundchen, however, the pair split after 13 years of marriage at the end of last year. Tom and Kim are believed to be friends and business partners, without a romance.

However, a source revealed on Twitter that Kim and Tom were “very flirtatious” with each other at a party on July 3. Although no photos of the two have been shared, viewers are bringing up those debunked rumors again.

Who is Michael Rubin?

Michael is the CEO and co-chair of Fanatics. He hosted a white party for a whole list of A-list celebrities, including the likes of Jay Z and Beyonce, and JLo and Ben Affleck – who fangirled over Tom when they got a pic together!

Fanatics is the world’s leading provider of licensed sports merchandise, while Michael is also executive chairman of Rue Gilt Groupe, the premier off-price e-commerce portfolio company, including RueLaLa.com, Gilt.com, and more.

With $11.4 billion in his net worth, self-made entrepreneur Michael, 50, is the father of one daughter, Kylie. He previously founded GSI Commerce in 1998, selling it to eBay in 2011 for $2.4 billion.

Michael’s white party was a ‘movie’

Michael revealed that his white party was a “literal movie.” He shared a snap of Tom Brady and Jay Z smiling together and captured a video of the multiple celebrities who rocked up to the huge glass mansion on July 3.

Usher and Ne-Yo performed at the event, which was held in the Hamptons. The party, which is limited to 350 guests – on 400 invitations – was held at Rubin’s home in Bridgehampton, and ran from 5 pm to 4 am.

There were 90 security guards in the building, looking after the likes of Leonardo Decaprio, who was sipping on $700 champagne at the party. James Corden, Kelly Rowland, and Kevin Hart also attended the $50 million mansion to party.