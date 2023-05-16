Kim Kardashian’s dating life has been the talk of the town lately, and it seems the latest rumor is that she’s dating American football quarterback, Tom Brady.

The rumors It comes just days after Kim was linked to Lonnie Walker, after she was spotted at a number of LA Lakers games recently.

We take a look into the Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady dating rumors, and whether there’s any truth behind them.

Photo by Gotham/GC Images

Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady are ‘strictly friends’

Since breaking up with Pete Davidson at the end of 2021, Kim hasn’t been publically seen with anyone, although her ex-husband Kanye West was seen on a rare outing with ‘girlfriend’ Bianca Censori.

Of course, this leaves room for rumors to spread, but it seems like once again the whispers that have been circulating, aren’t true as US Weekly confirmed the two are ‘strictly friends.’

“Kim is looking at purchasing property in Baker’s Bay and knows Tom has a vacation home there in the Bahamas,” a source told the publication.

“She reached out to him for advice and he was really helpful. He pointed her in a few different directions and made a couple of recommendations.”

Tom Brady divorced Gisele last year

Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

The NFL star was married to model Gisele Bundchen, however, the pair split after 13 years of marriage at the end of last year.

In an interview with Vanity Fair after the split, Gisele said: “If there’s one person I want to be the happiest in the world, it’s him, believe me. I want him to achieve and conquer. I want all his dreams to come true. That’s what I want, really, from the bottom of my heart.”

On the reasoning for the split, the model explained: “Sometimes you grow together; sometimes you grow apart.”

Announcing the separation in October 2022, Brady said the decision was “painful and difficult”.

“However we only wish the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written,” he continued.

Fans have mixed opinions on the ‘couple’

Although it looks like it’s not meant to be after all, that didn’t stop fans from discussing the rumored ‘couple’ on social media.

Although, many aren’t on board so will probably be happy with the revelation they’re ‘strictly friends.’