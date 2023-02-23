Kim Kardashian paid a touching tribute to her late dad, Robert Kardashian, via Instagram on his birthday where she shared that she “needs him right now.”

Robert Kardashian passed away in September 2003, at 59, two months after being diagnosed with esophageal cancer. In tribute to her father, Kim honored what would have been her dad’s 79th birthday on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

Kim shared a montage of photos and videos of her father on the post. Let’s take a look at the heartfelt tribute.

Robert Kardashian and his daughter Kim Kardashian stand outside of her private high school, Marymount High School in Los Angeles, 1996. (Jim Heiman…

Kim Kardashian says she ‘really needs’ her late dad in recent tribute

In her Instagram, Kardashian reflected on how long it has been since her father’s passing. She noted that she’s nearly reaching the point where she’s had to ‘remember’ him longer than she has known him. Kim then shared: “It’s been 20 years since we’ve celebrated your birthday here on earth.”

The SKIMS founder continued: “But I will take it because I had the best dad in the whole wide world and am so lucky I had 22 years with you! There’s so much I wanna tell you and show you and so many little humans I wish you knew because God you would love them so much!”

Kim added that when she closes her eyes she can still hear her father’s voice and continues to remember the “funniest little things about you that make me so happy.” In a poignant part of the note to her father, Kim wrote: “I’ll never ever let that go. I just really miss you and kinda need you right now.”

She then asks her father to “come to me in a dream soon,” before signing off: “I love you so much happy 79th birthday! -Jouge”

“Jouge” is the pet name that her father would call her, along with “Kimbo.”

Kardashian siblings share heartfelt tributes to social media

The family videos also show clips of Kim’s siblings Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Rob Kardashian, spending time with their dad. The siblings also shared heartfelt tributes in honor of their father on his heavenly birthday. Rob, shared a sweet throwback snap of his parents sitting together at a table. As well as another one of his dad and siblings. Kourtney shared images of her father on her Instagram story and reposted her brother’s Instagram.

Their mom Kris Jenner, was married to Robert for 13 years until their divorce in March 1991. She too shared a video compilation of her children and former husband in an Instagram reel. The beautiful video was set to the song Dance with My Father by Luther Vandross.

Robert was a famed lawyer and was O.J. Simpson’s defense attorney, Kim is currently following in her father’s footsteps, with hopes of one day becoming a lawyer.

After passing the baby bar exam in December 2021, she reportedly wrote on Twitter: “I know my dad would be so proud and he would actually be so shocked to know that this is my path now but he would have been my best study partner.”

She continued: “I am told he was notorious for making fun of people who didn’t pass on their first attempt like he did, but he would have been my biggest cheerleader!”