Kim Kardashian is being called out by Instagram users who assume she used a Steve Harwell song lyric on one of her latest posts. The 42-year-old shared a photo of herself wearing nothing but a tiny gold bikini and captioned the post: “All that glitters is gold.” Many people in the comments aren’t impressed with Kim’s post and some urge her to “take it down.”

Just days after the untimely passing of Smash Mouth frontman, Steve Harwell, Kim Kardashian shared a post including some lyrics which some people believe come from one of his songs. Steve was just 56 years old and passed away on September 4, 2023. Kim’s bikini post appeared on Instagram two days later on September 6.

Fans think Kim Kardashian’s post includes Steve Harwell lyrics

Kim’s fans are no strangers to the TV star sharing snaps of herself in swimwear.

Earlier in 2023, the mom of four shared some bikini photos of herself captioned: “Nite swim in Puglia.”

Whether she’s bikini-clad or not, Kim often gets some criticism when it comes to her posts or antics on The Kardashians.

Her DMV photoshoot scene on the family’s Hulu show had some suggesting it was a “dangerous message to young girls.”

Her latest Instagram post donning a gold bikini had fans concerned, not about Kim’s looks, but about the lyrics they think she posted with the images.

Kim captioned her golden bikini photos “All that glitters is gold,” which made fans jump to the conclusion that Kim was referencing Smash Mouth’s song, All Star, in her post.

However, the phrase “all that glitters isn’t gold,” comes from William Shakespeare who originally said: “All that glisters is not gold.”

Some people were here for Kim’s post, writing more Smash Mouth lyrics: “Only shooting stars break the mold,” and “RIP Steve Harwell,” others were not impressed.

One commented: “Someone dies and you use their lyrics to post a thirst trap.”

Another person wrote: “Low key tone deaf but go off.”

Someone else asked: “Is this her tribute post to Steve Harwell?”

More commented: “Did you know the guy that sings this song just died?”

The comments continued pouring in, with another saying: “Kim the smash mouth guy just died. Take this down.”

What happened to Steve Harwell?

Smash Mouth singer Steve Harwell sadly passed away on September 4, 2023. He was the lead vocalist and frontman of the band which initially formed in 1994. Some of Smash Mouth’s hits include Walkin’ on the Sun, and All Star. The group also recorded I’m A Believer for the Shrek movie.

Many tributes poured in for Steve following the news of his untimely death. He was just 56 years old when he died.

Guy Fieri tweeted that he will “miss his friend,” and wrote “RIP.”

Linda Cohn wrote: “I remember meeting Steve when he and the band visited ESPN at the height of their popularity. Was so nice. RIP Steve. You’re an AllStar forever.”

Steve’s band, Smash Mouth shared a tweet reading:

“Steve Harwell was a true American Original. A larger than life character who shot up into the sky like a Roman candle. Steve will be remembered for his unwavering focus and impassioned determination to reach the heights of pop stardom. Rest in peace knowing you aimed for the stars, and magically hit your target. Rest easy,”