Kim Kardashian faces backlash as fans accuse her of using makeup for SKKN photo

In just a few days, Kim will be releasing her newest skincare collection, SKKN, with the total cost of the product line being just under $600. The entire collection will be launching on June 21, vowing to rejuvenate everyone’s skin with a nine-step skincare routine,

As the beauty mogul has been promoting her luxury brand, her latest post advertising SKKN sparked backlash among some fans. She was accused of wearing makeup by some followers who commented on social media.

Kim Kardashian starts the countdown for SKKN launch

The countdown has begun, there are only seven days until Kim Kardashian releases SKKN. In the lead up to the release, Kim has been giving behind-the-scenes glimpses on the process of creating “the perfect product”. She also posted shots promoting the nine essential products and their benefits.

The reality mogul posted a video doing her skincare routine using the nine steps “for a glowing complexion”.

‘I’m excited to finally introduce to you SKKN BY KIM, a rejuvenating nine-product skincare ritual that I have developed from start to finish,‘ Kardashian wrote in the introduction post.

“Shooting a skin campaign with full coverage makeup on”

Although the 41-year-old has posted videos with no makeup on, some fans were left disappointed after the beauty mogul promoted her brand on her latest Instagram post. Followers have accused the reality star of wearing makeup.

“A picture for a skincare line and she has a full face of makeup on 👍🏾,” one commented.

Another one claimed: “I mean… We can see the full coverage matte foundation bro.“

“But you’re wearing makeup? Come on Kimberly,” one wrote.

A fourth one said: “Why shoot a skin campaign with full coverage makeup on?“

Kim’s entire SKKN collection will set you back almost $600

Each product from the nine-piece essential collection costs between $43 to $95. The prices are lower by a few dollars for refills. To access the entire collection, and to follow Kim’s 9 steps completely, fans will be paying a staggering amount of money.

Cleanser, toner, exfoliator, hyaluronic acid serum, vitamin C8 serum, eye cream, face cream, oil drops, and the night oil adds up to a total amount of $585.

According to ELLE UK, the products are made in a refillable packaging with a neutral and minimalist design. Kim said it provides “clean, science-backed ingredients designed to nourish all skin types, tones, and textures at all stages of maturity.”

SKKN comes after the temporarily shut down of the operations of her two popular brands, KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance. The 41-year-old announced she is planning on “rebranding the lines.”

