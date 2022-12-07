Kourtney Kardashian‘s latest brand video includes a story featuring ‘princess’ Khloé facing her worst nightmare – enemy Kim as a super villain named Kimeficent.

Maleficent… Kimeficent… Get it?

Lemme tell you a story, written by Kourtney Kardashian. For the launch of her latest products, sleep tight gummies, the reality star began sending Lemme PR packages to her loved ones.

In a sneak peek of the all-purple square box decorated with colorful jewel-like studs, receivers of the PR box have shared a storybook they received in the mail. The front of the fairy tale book includes a sweet story set in medieval Calabasas. It features members of the family, like Kris Jenner and the late Robert Kardashian as, the king and queen who welcomed Princess Khloé.

In the ten-page story, sisters Kourtney is featured as a fairy, like Tinkerbell, but her sister Kim Kardasian is portrayed as a super villain or evil witch named ‘Kimeficent’.

Kim Kardashian is villain Kimeficent in Khloé’s worst nightmare

On December 6, Kourtney took to her personal Instagram account to share a sneak peek of the PR prop through her stories. On one of the pages, Kim Kardashian appears dressed as the iconic villain Maleficent. Her hair was even animated to feature the iconic blonde platinum color.

“But before Kourtney could bestow her gift, a gale force of wind blew through the Great Hall, snuffing out all the light,” it began.

“It heralded the arrival of the mistress of the dark, Kimeficent – the feared but glamorous witch from the Forbidden Mountain.”

Although it’s a bit of fun – and we have no doubt Kim knew about it – the sisters have had their fights over the years. Whether it was Keeping Up With The Kardashians or their new Hulu reality show, they have had explosive and even physical fights.

Khloé Kardashian becomes the star of Lemme

The sisterly bond between Kourtney and Khloé is still going strong. Becoming the new star for Lemme’s supplement gummies, the 38-year-old looked regal in the campaign video.

In the plot story of Lemme Sleep, the reality star becomes a Princess in Calabasas, California, who is cursed with a lifetime of sleeplessness.

Magically, a fairy named Kourtney appears in her room bringing Lemme Sleep gummies, so she can finally rest peacefully.

Thanks to fairy Kourtney, Princess Khloé lives happily ever after in the all-purple world she lives in.

No ‘Kompetition’ between businesses

Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

After more than a decade in the spotlight, the Kardashian-Jenner sisters have grown and built their own successful careers and businesses.

Even though some siblings like Kim and Kylie Jenner have higher exposure in the spotlight and found success in their fashion or cosmetic brands, it hasn’t stopped the rest of the clan from making their own way.

Kendall, one of the youngest of the family, is now a supermodel traveling around the world. It was reported in 2018 she became the highest-paid supermodel in the industry. The star later created her own liquor brand, 818 Tequila.

On the other hand, Khloé has focused solely on her fashion brand, Good American. Kourtney has just launched her new businesses following the release of her lifestyle website Poosh in 2019.

Despite the many businesses, there’s no competition between the sisterhood. The five sisters have been seen promoting, wearing, and consuming each other’s products in their day-to-day lives and are occasionally collaborating or featuring in each other’s projects.

Lemme Sleep became available to purchase on November 29 on their website for a price of $30. They include ingredients such as magnesium and L-theanine.

