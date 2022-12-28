Kim Kardashian broke down in tears as she spoke about the difficulties of co-parenting her four children with Kanye West. The reality star, who has kept what the media has said about the rapper away from her children, wishes they had the same relationship she had with her late father.

After a decade together, Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021. Together, they are parents to four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. Ever since the two celebrities divorced, Kim has completely shielded her children from the drama involving the two.

After the two ended their romance, both went on to their separate lives. Kim got into a relationship with comedian Pete Davidson. On the other hand, Kanye was caught in backlash after backlash and even banned from Instagram and Twitter for a while.

During her latest appearance on the Angie Martinez Podcast, the 42-year-old broke down in tears as she compared her relationship with her late father, Robert Kardashian, and her memories created with the ones of her children with the rapper.

Kim Kardashian breaks down over how ‘hard’ co-parenting is with Kanye

On December 27, Kim made a surprise guest appearance at Angie Martinez’s IRL Podcast. The famous reality star talked about her crazy schedule, making time for her children, and her life since becoming a single woman.

The beauty mogul spoke about the effect the robbery in Paris took on her and the recent Balenciaga scandal, which had her receiving tons of backlash.

Nonetheless, Kim broke down in tears after speaking on her current co-parenting relationship with her former husband, Kanye West. The star revealed she only wished for her children to have “the best memories and the greatest experience”. Just like she did with her father.

“I had the best dad. I don’t want to get emotional,” Kim said in tears. “It has just been a day for me. It’s hard, S***, like co-parenting it’s really f****** hard you know.”

Kim Kardashian protects her children from all the media negativity

During Kim‘s conversation with Angie, the SKIMS founder revealed her children ‘don’t know anything’ about their parents’ drama and what the internet says about the two.

“In my home, my kids don’t know anything that goes on, in the outside world,” she said. “They’re not on social media, they don’t see stuff. When stuff is going down like, I protect the stuff in the house as far as like the TVs, and the content is on.”

Kim also revealed some of the lengths she goes to for her children. These included blasting and singing along to his music on their way to school and “acting like nothing’s wrong”.

That and her close relationship with the teachers, who keep her updated on what goes around and what is being said on the playground.

Nonetheless, she said to be ready to have the conversation when her children get older and begin to read about what is being said about their famous parents.

