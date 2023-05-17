The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian breaks down in tears in a snippet from the show’s upcoming season. The SKIMS owner gets upset after trying to avoid ‘fighting with her family’.

Boundaries, respect, feuds, and fallouts are all subjects touched upon during the Hulu show’s trailer. Kim’s divorce from Kanye West, Khloe Kardashian’s melanoma scare, and many more tough aspects of the celebrities’ lives are visited in The Kardashians season 3.

During the family’s former TV show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, there was no end of drama. So, it makes sense that the storylines would continue into their Hulu series.

Kim Kardashian breaks down in tears

The Kardashians season 3 is set to drop on Hulu on May 25, 2023.

A sneak preview of the series shows Kourtney Kardashian saying that there’s a lack of “boundaries and respect,” while Kim says that despite any “craziness,” she doesn’t want to fall out with her family.

Kim says: “I don’t want to fight. Bottom line.”

Khloe Kardashian also adds: “The tension is brewing,” and asks: “How did we get here?”

Kim can be seen crying during The Kardashians trailer as well as her sister, Kourtney, and their mom, Kris Jenner.

Star says show is family’s ‘therapy’

With many of the Kardashian family members in tears during the season 3 trailer, fans can expect many tough subjects to be coming up on the Hulu show.

Speaking in a confessional, Kim says: “It’s all going to come out on the show, this is our therapy.”

The season 3 snippet also cuts to Kylie Jenner saying she doesn’t think that “anyone is in the wrong,” while Kendall Jenner says that she thinks sisters should be “uplifting each other.”

Kourtney questions her family’s depth

Another preview from The Kardashians season 3 sees Khloe and Kourtney sit down for a chat.

The two have differing opinions about how their family deals with things.

Kourtney says that in their family, she thinks that they’re good at “celebrating and having fun,” as well as “lifting each other up in a crisis.”

However, she adds: “But almost in a superficial way… I don’t think we know how to be there for each other on like a deeper level, do you?”

Khloe responds: “What? I think I do.”

She added in a confessional: “I could easily say, yeah, like how you didn’t check in on me about the baby or whatever. It’s just she’s in her love bubble.”

WATCH THE KARDASHIANS ON HULU FROM MAY 25