Kim Kardashian has brought the heat as she flaunted her hourglass curves and toned physique in a pink swimsuit from her new Skims collection.

The Kardashians star and Skims founder never fails to impress with her sun-kissed social media posts that make us daydream of a holiday in a warm country.

Kim shared a string of images of herself from an unknown destination in a bright pink swimsuit while she enjoyed a day out by the swimming pool.

Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for SKIMS

Kim Kardashian flaunts curves in bright pink swimsuit

Kim Kardashian brought the sun and heat with a carousel of images shared on her Instagram on Tuesday (June 13, 2023).

The businesswoman and lawyer-to-be flaunted her toned figure and hourglass features in a bright pink swimsuit from her new Skims collection.

“Pinky swear?!” she captioned the string of images captured by a swimming pool with gorgeous beach views.

Fans and fellow celebrities were impressed by her pictures. Television personality Sophia Pierson called Kim “stunning”, while a fan wrote that “the caption is so cute”.

“Loving this color,” another follower wrote.

The reality star follows a diet for her toned physique

The reality star has been candid about how she maintains her toned physique which has included a strict diet and workout routine with a professional fitness trainer.

Kim previously revealed that she followed a vegan-based diet but she would often enjoy snacks and treats when she’s out and about with her sisters Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian.

In a previous episode of The Kardashians, the three sisters enjoyed a lunch date that included fries, soda, and desserts.

Kim has also talked about the importance of a consistent fitness routine in her busy life as a mother of four children and a businesswoman. She works out six days a week and wakes up at 5.30 am to kick off her day with her morning rituals.

Kim uses shapewear to achieve her looks

Kim also uses shapewear from her own brand to achieve her gorgeous looks for red-carpet appearances and other events.

In a previous video, the businesswoman revealed: “There were times when I’d triple shapewear it up and people would write me all the time and be like ‘Oh my god you look so good after the baby’ and I’m like ‘That is three pairs of shapewear, that’s like not me.”

“I feel like shapewear has been at least a decade or more in the making for me just from how I would cut everything up and sew it myself and just really reconstruct it all,” she added.

