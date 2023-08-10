Kim Kardashian had a broken shoulder but that didn’t stop her from getting back in the gym. So how exactly did reality star Kim break her shoulder? She’s not the only Kardashian family member to break bones in the last month.

The Kardashians star revealed on Instagram that she secretly broke her shoulder a few weeks ago. She said she was “back” to her usual workout schedule on August 9. It came before Khloe shared a snap of Dream and Psalm with casts.

Photo by MEGA/GC Images

Kim Kardashian broke her shoulder

Kim broke her shoulder and tore a tendon, she said on Monday. She had to put her workouts on pause for a few weeks but is now “back,” showing her reunion with trainer Melissa Alcantara, who once had the “same thing happen to her.”

The star added, “Nothing is going to keep me down.” Kim Kardashian is now “rehabbing” and doing better. Kim then shared a video of herself staying hydrated with an Alani by Kim K energy drink, dubbed Kimade.

Kardashian fans are totally confused about how Kim broke her shoulder. She suggests that she may have hurt her shoulder while working out but didn’t share any further details on how it happened.

Son Psalm also has an injury

Psalm West is also recovering and wearing a cast following an injury while playing on monkey bars and trampolines. He broke his arm and is now part of the “cousin cast club,” Khloe Kardashian revealed in a post.

Back in September 2021, Kim revealed on Instagram that five-year-old Saint West broke his arm, adding that she was left distraught. She admits she cried following the ordeal, from which he has recovered.

Fans say that all the Kardashian cousins should sign Psalm’s black cast, while Dream has a pink cast she wore to match her pink outfit. It was revealed that both Psalm and Dream broke their arms just a day after Kim revealed her injury.

Photo by Mike Cohen/Getty Images for The New York Times

Khloe Kardashian’s daughter wearing a cast

Khloe Kardashian shared a snap of her daughter, Dream, holding her arm up to reveal a cast, next to Psalm. She uploaded the post of the two youngsters standing in the gym on Wednesday, August 9.

Their injuries are down to trampolines and monkey bars. Fans went wild in the comments considering that Psalm’s mom Kim has only just revealed she had broken a bone in her shoulder.

One commenter said: “First Kim and now the babies?? What are y’all getting into???” Another wrote under Khloe’s Instagram post: “Omg what happened to everyone???