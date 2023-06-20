Kim Kardashian features on the cover of TIME Magazine for their 2023 Most Influential Business issue, as her shapewear brand SKIMs makes the Top 100 list. The star she stuns in a tight-fitting buckle black dress, on the cover, which comes days after Kourtney and Travis Barker announced their pregnancy.

The Kardashians star’s brand, which was founded in 2019, was originally known for its underwear and shapewear, and as of late, has evolved into a clothing empire, selling T-shirts, dresses, and swimsuits.

We take a look at Kim Kardashian on the cover of TIME Magazine, and what she’s said about the influential company.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SKIMS

Kim covers TIME Magazine as SKIMs makes Top 100 Influential companies

Along with the shoot, Kim spoke to TIME about the evolution of her ‘influential’ company.

“It started off with simply finding shapewear that was a skin tone that would match my color. I used to take my shapewear and dye it with tea bags and coffee in the bathtub,” she said of the initial idea.

Alongside the huge team with Kardashian, is CEO Jens Grede, who co-founded the company with Kim and his wife, Emma.

As per TIME, Jens Grede and Kim discovered they had overlapping interests. Kim wanted better shapewear, and Grede, who says Kim is ‘one of the best creatives he’s worked with’ wanted better underpants. And thus, SKIMs was born.

Emma Grede was already in the family circle, as she also started Khloe Kardashian‘s denim brand, Good American with her.

The SKIMs owner plans to pose in less campaigns

At the moment, Kim features heavily in her SKIMs campaigns, although she told the publication that she’s cognizant that she may have a “time stamp.”

“I understand that maybe in my 50s, I’m not going to be wanting to pose in my underwear,” she says. She hopes to cut back her appearances and pose in slightly fewer campaigns each year,” the 42-year-old said.

However, of course, the mogul tells the publication she’s going to do whatever she can to look as young as she can, and “won’t go out without trying.”

Fans congratulate Kim and SKIMs

Of course, friends, fans, and family took to the comments on Kim’s Instagram to congratulate the business owner on her big achievement.

“Congratulations, this is amazing!” exclaimed one fan.

“Just the hottest mom and baddest CEO,” said another.

Sister Kylie Jenner reacted with a fire emoji, while ‘Food God’ Jonathan Cheban simply commented with a red heart emoji.

However, some couldn’t help but realize how close it was to Kourtney Kardashian‘s announcement.

“What about Kourtney?? Smh,” questioned one fan, although others noted she’d ‘already posted’ about the pregnancy.