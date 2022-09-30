









Kim Kardashian has announced she’s expanding her company SKKN’s range by adding a home accessories line, including tissue boxes, containers, canisters – and a very expensive waste bin.

We know Kim K’s brand is high-end and we’re used to steep prices but some fans of the beauty mogul have been shocked by prices for items in her new range.

Let’s take a look…

Home accessories by SKKN

Kim announced on Instagram she would launch her own home accessories line. In separate posts, she explained the line would consist of five products made entirely from poured concrete so you can match Kim’s vibe in your own home. She captioned one of her posts:

The @skkn Home Accessories are where it’s at. I can’t wait for you guys to bring my calming, minimal vibe into your homes.

Photo by FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

The line will launch globally on October 6 at 9am PT / 12pm ET exclusively at SKKNBYKIM.COM. However, make sure you’ve got a big wad of cash ready as the products won’t come cheap.

The five-piece range consists of an $89 tissue box, $69 round container, a canister and vanity tray, both $65, and a $129 waste bin. You can purchase the entire collection for $355 (£318).

Some fans shocked by prices for Kim Kardashian home accessories

There was a mixed reaction to Kim’s announcement of her home accessories range, with many showing love and support. Supportive fans hailed the range as “genius” – others are already “obsessed.”

However, some fans were shocked by the prices. Even verified friend of the Kardashians @lilmistydiaz wrote: “Retailer over $300 yikessss.”

Many commented on the $129 waste bin. One fan wrote: “Kimmy baby… I love you but my bank account can’t keep taking these hits. $129 for a concrete bin?”

Another said: “Who is deciding these price points? It’s beyond delusional. You would get more buyers if you didn’t charge £65 for a tray.”

A third penned: “$129 for a bin I can find at Walmart?”

While this disgruntled fan complained: “I could save up my entire life and still not afford this. It’s getting ridiculous now, Kim.”

Kim has also launched private equity firm

Kim has her fingers in all the pies at the moment as she embarks on one business project after another. One of her most recent projects is SKKY partners, a private equity firm.

The mother of four announced her latest project via a post on Instagram. The caption read:

I’m pleased to announce the launch of @SKKYPartners with private equity veteran Jay Sammons as co-founder and co-managing partner, along with @krisjenner who will serve as a partner at our firm. Together we hope to leverage our complementary expertise to build the next-generation consumer and media private equity firm.

The Wall Street Journal reports Sammons approached Kim Kardashian and her mother Kris Jenner about launching the firm earlier this year. He has known the family for some time.

