Kim Kardashian cheekily bares her bum with the American Flag for shoot











Kim Kardashian has stunned us all again with her infamous butt as she posed in a jockstrap while pulling her jeans down and posing in front of the American flag. She also unveiled her new transformation after bleaching her eyebrows to perfectly match her blonde hair.

As expected, fans and viewers have gone wild after her latest shoot for The America Dream issue of Interview Magazine. However, the reaction has been mixed, with some fans rooting for the reality TV star and others feeling “disrespected” by her actions.

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

Kim Kardashian bares all for her latest photoshoot

The 41-year-old went all out for her latest pictures, pulling down her jeans to reveal a jockstrap gripping her bare bum while posing in front of the American flag.

In one snap, she rocked a cropped leather jacket and provocatively tugged on her underwear, adorned with the flag.

As well as her revealing images she also rocked a new vintage hairstyle with matching bleach blonde eyebrows to which some fans have been left a little confused. One person in the Instagram comments said:

Love the shoot, love the style, but the brows? What’s going on there girl, you look like an old lady…

Kim had to expect these reactions with such a controversial photoshoot, but it appears people had more of an issue with her flashing her bare bum in front of the American flag.

To check out the images, click here but be warned, Kim’s famous butt is out for all to see!

Fans had mixed opinions on the shoot

There were a lot of reactions from fans, both positive and negative. Many were quick to show their support, saying things like, “Wow, Kimmy! You look amazing.” And others supported her new look saying, “the blonde brows slay!!”

However, some fans were left confused by the post saying, “what’s going on Kim? I’m worried…” Another common theme in the comments was viewers noticing the resemblance with makeup mogul, Jeffrey Star.

Some fans were genuinely upset with Kim for showing off her butt in front of the American flag, saying, “It’s getting hard for me to defend her. Showing you’re a** in front of your country’s flag… girl, its just disrespectful”

Piers Morgan shared his thoughts

It wasn’t just fans that were a little shocked by Kim’s latest post as controversial British journalist Piers Morgan shared his thoughts on the shoot too.

The outspoken presenter, 57, has lashed out at Kim, 41, for “flashing her big a**” on the cover of Interview magazine. Writing in The New York Post, Piers was clearly unimpressed by the cover and said she was “barely recognizable from severe and deeply unflattering facial airbrushing” and “her pants pulled down and her ginormous and gravitationally challenged naked backside bursting out of the top”.

Piers went on to say that he was “genuinely disgusted” and that he felt like “barfing” over the cover, he branded it “horribly offensive and inappropriate”.

