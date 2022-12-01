The Kardashian Kompetition for the best Christmas decorations is on. Of course, Kim Kardashian is going all out with lights this year, turning her entryway into a ‘forest’. Fans simply lost count of the number of Christmas trees she has in and around her home.

This year has seen a lot of accomplishments for Kim, who has been living her best life, traveling around the world and attending fashion shows. After finalizing her divorce from former partner Kanye West, Kim has been focusing on her career as well as her four children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

Her $60 million mega-mansion has undergone a festive transformation. The Kardashians star added a trail of Christmas trees in her home, there were even nine inside Kim’s bathroom.

Fans joked about the number of trees turning her home into a “forest.”

Kim Kardashian creates Winter Wonderland with countless Christmas trees

On November 30, Kim unveiled her initial Christmas decorations with a sped-up video. The mogul uploaded to her conjoint TikTok account with her nine-year-old daughter, North.

The 18-second video shows the different decorations in the minimalistic yet sophisticated home. From chocolate advent calendars to Elf on the Shelf dolls with the four children’s names written on them.

The clip goes on to show a sneak peek of the entryway filled with hundreds of lit-up Christmas trees illuminating the hallways of Kim Kardashian’s house.

Can you guess how many Christmas trees there are? We count around 20 so far.

Late in that day, Kim took to her Instagram story and showed her 370 million followers a glimpse of her bathroom with nine Christmas trees outside the window.

The Kardashians love the holiday season, and that’s a fact. Fans of the reality star tune in every year to see who takes the crown of best home decorations.

A fan tweeted: “Why have one tree when you can have a forest for Christmas? @kimkardashian has won.

Earlier this week, Kylie Jenner unveiled her gigantic indoor Christmas tree, and Kourtney started decorating her house, too.

A spooky Halloween

Kim might be terrified of spiders, but the mogul doesn’t mess around when it comes to decorations. This year, the 42-year-old didn’t have a budget for Halloween. She went all out to become the scariest home in town.

In a video posted by daughter Northie, she gave 10.5 million followers a tour of the mansion, showing off molded hands sticking out of the ground leading to the front door, which was covered in skulls.

Inside and outside the home, other decor included a group of mannequins covered in hoods sitting in a circle and having a bonfire, trees made out of skeletons, spiderwebs, and fake bones lying on the ground.

Following her SKIMS palette, Kim said to want to keep it “more tonal” this year – and it seems like she’s doing the same thing for Christmas.

