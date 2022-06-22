Kim Kardashian dropped West from her beauty brand but credits Kanye for SKKN













Kim Kardashian may have dropped ‘West’ or the ‘W’ from KKW Beauty in a rebranding, but she gave credit to her ex Kanye for her new SKKN launch.

Kim might’ve taken the ‘high road’, but she knows when to put her past feelings aside. Giving credit to her ex-husband and father of her four children, she revealed Ye was part of the creative process SKKN.

Kanye, who had been Kim’s stylist even before they tied the knot, reportedly said in early design stages the packaging and name was ‘not it’.

The power of The Kardashians has been proved again. Despite its staggering prices, within hours, the complete collection bundles sold out online. However, fans are still available to purchase the rest of the nine products individually.

Kim reveals Kanye was behind the process of SKKN

On the day of the launch of her newest skincare line, the 41-year-old beauty mogul delved behind the scenes for fans. She gave a run-through of how SKKN came together and showed examples of past samples and what inspired them.

Through the stories, she gave a detailed explanation of the packaging process, the choice of fonts, and even the colours.

Kim revealed the person who was behind the idea of the packaging and name was ex-husband and fashion designer, 45-year-old Ye West. Formerly known as Kanye West.

“My creative process wouldn’t have been complete – and I always give credit where credit is due, without Kanye,” she said. “He brought his team and introduced me to Willow and came up with the new name.”

The reality star confessed like her brand SKIMS, Kanye came up with the packaging, font, and name of the skin line. “You guys should have seen the first set of packaging … Kanye walked in the room and was like, ‘This is not it.’ And he was right. Packaging is definitely his thing.“

Giving sneak of the SKKN office, the beauty alum promised to post an office tour on a YouTube channel.

$585 complete bundle sells online during its launch day

On June 21, three weeks after announcing her latest business venture, SKKN by KIM launched. It became available for fans to purchase exclusively through its website.

Within eight hours of its launch day, the complete collection featuring all nine products for the whooping price of $585 – which was $98 cheaper than getting each separately – was completely sold out online.

The nine-product bundle included: a cleanser, a toner, an exfoliator, a hyaluronic acid serum, a vitamin C8 serum, an eye cream, a face cream, oil drops, and a night oil. Each price varies from $43 to $95. While the bundle has sold out, the rest of its products are still available for grabs.

SKKN substitutes KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance

A year after announcing the temporary closure of KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance, Kim dropped a completely different one.

Giving it a few tries in the past, Kim revamped her brand with a cosmetics line in 2017. The reality star used her initials, including the ‘W’ for her husband at the time, Kanye. After a few successful months, the mum-of-four released her own fragrances.

In May 2021, Kim announced that both brands would be shutting down temporarily. They would come back with a new formula, packaging, and possibly a new name. Fans speculated the beauty alum was dropping the ‘W’ from her brand. She filed for divorce with Ye months prior to announcing the closure of both brands.

As of now, Kim Kardashian’s active businesses are SKIMS and SKKN.