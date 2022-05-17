











Kim Kardashian joins Elon Musk’s 74-year-old mother, Maye, and others as one out of the four swimsuit cover stars for Sport Illustrated. The magazine, which will also feature Ciara, will be available for grabs on May 19. As the pictures came out, a fan pointed out it reminds us of one legendary KUWTK moment.

On May 16, the beauty-mogul revealed to her 311 million Instagram followers that she would be Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s newest cover star. However, fans are having mixed feelings despite her notorious success.

A new milestone for Kim Kardashian’s career

It’s been a long time since Kim Kardashian has posed for a magazine, but the 41-years-old icon has finally made her comeback.

Gathering almost three million likes in less than 24 hours, she captioned an Instagram post:

“OMG I’m a Sports Illustrated cover girl!!!! We shot this back in January and it’s been so hard to keep this cover a secret!”

Shot in the Dominican Republic by Greg Swales, the 41-years-old billionaire wore pieces from her SKIMS swimsuit nude-bikini collection. In some of the other images she also wore a silver zipped half-length with green gloves on a motorbike in the forest.

She added: “It’s such an honor and a dream to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition. Bucket List goals!!!!”

Published by SI Swimsuit, in a letter that she had written to her old 18-year-old self, Kim wrote some heartwarming words.

“Now, here’s something to know. Not everyone is going to see what you’re doing as a noble way of bettering people’s lives. Remember that Twitter thing? The loud talkers are going to make noise.

“I left out the part where you’re on a reality show; because of that, you’re not always going to be respected. You’re going to have to work harder to show people you come from a nice, normal family.”

She continued: “It’s easy to say to just ignore the criticism, but another thing you’ll learn is that at some point it will click in your head that it’s not about you anymore.”

Memory unlocked – “Searching for that diamond earring”

Photo by Cindy Ord/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Whenever Kim dives into the water in one of the photos, there’s only one thing that comes to mind. Only loyal fans will understand.

As gorgeous as she looks, the cover has given a flashback to the iconic Keeping Up With The Kardashian episode where she lost her precious diamond earring while on a family trip to Bora Bora.

Yes, it’s been more than a decade but some of us still have not forgotten about Kim Kardashian’s emotional but hilarious reaction to losing one of her $75,000 diamond earrings, right? So, whenever she dives into the water, it’s inevitable to think of it.

“Searching for that diamond earring,” a fan wrote in the comments.

Let’s also not forget about Kourtney’s reaction: “Kim, there’s people that are dying.”

Ugh, too good to not remember.

Fans have mixed reactions to her SI Illustrated cover

Despite being one of the most successful women in the industry and gathering a staggering amount of 311 million Instagram followers, some of the loyal readers of the magazine were not impressed for Kim Kardashian to be on the cover.

Comments on the official Instagram page of the magazine were not too welcoming of the 41-year-old star.

“But why? Plenty of other available people with sports connection that could use the exposure,” a reader commented.

Another fan pointed out when Kim Kardashian lost 7kg in two weeks to fit on Marilyn Monroe’s dress for The Met Gala.

Nonetheless, some others applauded her for landing a SI Swimsuit cover and complimented her as she has yet made another milestone in her career.

One commented: “🔥🔥 absolutely GORGEOUS! I’m so happy for you and that you had one of your dreams come true. You can always accomplish your dreams by always pursuing them! And again you are absolutely BEAUTIFUL AND AMAZING LOVE 😍😍😍.”

“OMG, you just keep elevating on every level! Congrats queen!! 🐐,” a second one added.