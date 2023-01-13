Kim Kardashian has taken to her Instagram stories to post some cryptic quotes amid Kanye West’s alleged ‘marriage.’ The reports come just a few months after the couple’s divorce was finalized, in November 2022.

The quotes, posted for her 340 million followers to view seemed to be messages of self-love. The Kardashians are no strangers to posting an Instagram quote. Khloe seems to be a big fan of posting quotes on the ‘gram especially whilst she was going through troubles with ex-partner Tristan Thompson.

We take a look into what exactly the quotes Kim posted said, and who Kanye has allegedly gotten ‘married’ to.

Kim posted cryptic quotes on her Instagram story amid Kanye West’s ‘marriage’

Khloe is the sister who is known for posting quotes on her Instagram story, however, Kim has now followed suit amid Kanye West’s alleged ‘marriage.’

In a now-deleted Instagram story, Kim posted the quote: “I’m in my quiet girl era, I don’t have much to say. Just much to do.”

At the time of writing, Kim still has two other quote posts up. The first one reads: “Just remember, the black sheep usually turns into the goat. Keep doing you.”

Whilst the second says: “People who want to see you win, will help you win. Remember that.”

It seems as if Kim won’t be making any comments on Ye’s alleged ‘marriage’ for now.

Reports claim Kanye has secretly ‘married’ Yeezy designer

TMZ reports that Ye has allegedly ‘married’ Bianca Censori. Bianca has worked as an architectural designer at Yeezy for several years.

Reports reveal that the graduation rapper was seen with a wedding band alongside the designer, although it is said the ‘marriage’ has not been legalized.

Hardcore Ye fans may recognize Bianca’s last name, from Kanye’s latest track, which fans named on SoundCloud ‘Censori Overload.’

NME reported that the now deleted caption, posted by Ye read: “Censori overload. The variable epitope library from the antigen promotes an immune response in the body.”

Photo by Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Kim and Kanye finalized their divorce in 2022

Although the divorce was only finalized at the end of 2022, Kim filed for the divorce in January 2021, so her and Kanye’s marriage has been over for two years.

Since Kim has had one confirmed relationship, with Pete Davidson who even featured on The Kardashian’s Hulu show. However, the pair split after 9 months of dating.

The SKIMs owner recently opened up in an interview on Angie Martinez’s IRL Podcast to share the difficulties of co-parenting with the rapper. Breaking down in tears Kim revealed that it has been ‘really hard.’

