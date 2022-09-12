Kim Kardashian dreams of 'successful' law firm one day but Skky Partners comes first











Kim Kardashian passed the baby bar in December and has previously helped a handful of incarcerated people commute their sentences successfully. Since launching her career in law, Kim has said that she “dreams” of “creating her own successful law firm.”

However, the businesswoman has multiple businesses launching at the moment, and her most recent private equity firm, SKKY, comes first. Fans can’t wait to see everything that she will do with her impressive career but helping people with her law degree is one of the most important to her.

The D’Amelio Show | Season 2 Official Trailer | Hulu BridTV 11212 The D’Amelio Show | Season 2 Official Trailer | Hulu https://i.ytimg.com/vi/m776DT9hq9c/hqdefault.jpg 1092313 1092313 center 22403

Photo by Gotham/GC Images

Kim launches private equity firm with Jay Sammons

The mother of four announced her latest project via a post on Instagram. The caption read:

I’m pleased to announce the launch of @SKKYPartners with private equity veteran Jay Sammons as co-founder and co-managing partner, along with @krisjenner who will serve as a partner at our firm. Together we hope to leverage our complementary expertise to build the next generation Consumer & Media private equity firm.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Sammons approached Ms Kardashian and her mother, Kris Jenner, about starting the firm earlier this year, adding that he has had a relationship with them for years.

Sammons also added that Kris will be joining as a partner as well.

In terms of what SKKY actually is, as reported by The Wall Street Journal, the KKW Beauty founder said the idea of working closely with entrepreneurs to help them grow companies is what attracted her to the idea of starting SKKY. She said she would bring experiences from her own businesses to bear when working to help portfolio companies thrive.

View Instagram Post

Kim says that law has been “in her soul for years”

Kim Kardashian has her sights set on helping more people with her law degree. According to People, earlier this year whilst talking to Vogue, Kim said that she dreams “of one day creating a successful law firm.”

Kardashian, whose late father Robert Kardashian was a successful lawyer, also told Vogue Hong Kong that his work inspired her life path. “Spending time with my father at his office definitely influenced me. Doing this work has been in my soul for years and I’m so proud that I’m now doing this work,” she said.

During the interview, Kim mentioned that law has “been in her soul for years” and that helping others is incredibly important to her. The Kardashians star has already helped others and set her sights on the exoneration of a handful of inmates she believes were wrongfully convicted — or unfairly sentenced — for crimes.

View Instagram Post

Fans look up to Kim for her hard work

Since the recent launch of SKKY as well as her collab with Beats, constant additions to SKIMS, as well as her skincare line SKKN and many more, fans can’t get over how much of a boss woman she really is. One person on Twitter said:

Just want to emphasize how much @KimKardashian has accomplished since she filed for divorce 1. Skims 2. Balenciaga 3. Vogue Cover 4. Sports Illustrated Cover 5. Passed Bar Exam 6. Skky Partners KK is unstoppable & the best is yet to come! #KimK

Another person on Twitter said, “You can hate on Kim K all you want, but that woman is impressive. Multiple businesses whilst being a mother to four children. She is unstoppable.”

It appears that Kim is only just beginning as she has her sight set on more exciting career endeavors in the future and we can’t wait to see what else she will bring to the table.

WATCH THE KARDASHIANS ON HULU FROM THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 22ND

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK