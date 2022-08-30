Kim Kardashian dresses in camo but her 'amazing' figure is clear to see











Kim Kardashian is at it again as she shows off her physique and killer fashion sense in her latest Instagram post. Repping her favourite brand, the mother of four poses in a camouflage Balenciaga dress in a video compilation of her latest look.

The outfit was clearly a hit, as friends and fans in the comment section praised the billionaire for her “iconic” look as she embodied herself as a real life “Balenci Barbie.”

Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for This Is About Humanity

Kim K’s latest camo look

Kim took to Instagram to share a video of her latest look. In the video, Kim shared a montage of pictures and videos as she posed in a skin-tight, pink, camouflage dress.

In true Kim K style, she captioned the video “Balenci Barbie” followed by a pink heart as she ported her favourite brand.

With the outfit she used minimal accessories as she showed off her stunning figure, simply holding a miniature black handbag paired with open-toe, clear-strap stilettos.

The star wore her blonde hair in a 90s style updo and fans were living for it! Click here to see the video.

Fans couldn’t get over her figure

Friends and fans were quick to show the star love in the comment section on Instagram, with her youngest sister, Kylie, commenting, “love.”

Other fans couldn’t get over how great her body looked in the figure-hugging dress, with one fan saying, “KIM! Your body looks amazing. Absolutely incredible.” Another chimed in saying, “A body to die for.”

Fans of Kim clearly loved her latest look with some commenting that her hair was “giving Pamela Anderson vibes”.

Kim’s relationship with Balenciaga

For the past couple of months, Kim has been promoting Balenciaga a lot. So much so that she even walked the ramp for them during Paris Fashion Week.

At the same time, she wore a duct tape dress that had Balenciaga written all over it. There is no doubt that her relationship with the brand has grown over the years and that has also increased her love for them too.

Many fans have noticed that Kim’s style has changed drastically since being with Kanye and, since their divorce, she seems to have really found her style. Comparing old KUWTK pictures to her latest, you can clearly see her style and how it has changed in recent years.

