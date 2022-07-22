











Kim Kardashian and the rest of the Kar-Jenners are often the envy of pretty much the entire world when it comes to their flawless looks. In 2022, facelift rumours surround Kim but surgery is something that she has publicly addressed. The mother-of-four went make-up free on Instagram to share her exfoliating routine with her followers after the launch of new skincare like SKKN.

Kar-Jenner fans can’t help but comment on the appearance of Kim, Khloe and the rest of the family. It’s safe to say that everyone looks different make-up-free, but sparking facelift rumours while washing your face has got to be something of a compliment for 41-year-old Kim.

Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Kim exfoliates using SKKN

With a whopping 326M followers, anything that Kim Kardashian uploads is set to get a lot of attention. On July 21, the Kardashians star took to the ‘gram to share a video of herself exfoliating her skin.

Kim captioned the video: “it’s a @SKKN kind of exfoliating morning”.

The video showed a fresh-faced Kim giving her face and neck a scrub which prompted some of her followers to comment. One person wrote: “so beautiful” and another said: “I love that its raw cam”.

Kim Kardashian hasn’t had a face lift

Kim has been in the spotlight for many years and has often been at the centre of surgery rumours.

From her enviable physique to her flawless skin, fans often wonder how she achieves her look.

In a 2022 article from The New York Post, it’s reported that Kim has admitted to having botox:

“The SKKN founder simply responded, ‘A little bit of Botox’ pointing to her forehead between her brows — and reportedly telling the writer she should get some, too. But her lips and cheeks are sans-filler, and her lashes are au-natural.”

Kim also added that she’s “never had eyelash extensions”. She stated: “I’ve never done anything… I’ve never filled my cheeks. I’ve never filled my lips.”

The Kardashians star went on the record to say she’d had botox but as for a face lift, Kim didn’t make mention of anything so invasive.

She opts for treatments to look youthful

Kardashians fans always want to know the family’s secrets to looking so good. Many times the Kar-Jenners have admitted to surgery they’ve had, including Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian’s breast augmentations to botox and Kris Jenner’s neck lift.

However, surgery aside, Kim has opened up about treatments that she posts for in order to maintain her youthful glow (don’t worry, she’s not having any more vampire facials).

In an interview with the NY Post, Kim said that she probably cares more about her looks than ninety per cent of the population: “It’s not easy when you’re a mom and you’re exhausted at the end of the day or you’re in school, and I’m all of the above. I do my beauty treatments usually late at night. After everyone’s in bed, I’m doing laser treatments.”

Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images

