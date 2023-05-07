Kim Kardashian fans have taken to her Instagram comments to question the ‘blurry, low quality’ Met Gala pictures she posted on her otherwise ‘perfect’ Instagram grid.

The Kardashians have been known to break the internet (and Instagram) countless times, but it seems like fans now think Kim Kardashian’s phone has broken after seeing the quality of one of her latest posts.

We take a look at Kim Kardashian‘s pictures and what fans have been saying about them in the comments.

Photo by Gotham/GC Images

Kim Kardashian posts ‘blurry’ Met Gala pictures

North West‘s mom posted a photo dump of pics and vids of her time at Anna Wintour’s event, and as some of the shots were of good quality, fans couldn’t help but question why Kim had used a blurry pic for the front picture.

In the caption, the beauty mogul wrote: “I know we are sick of Met content…BUT I would be nowhere without my glam team! Thank you and I love you,” as she proceeded to tag all her glam team including Chris Appleton.

Although, this isn’t the first time Kim has posted blurry pictures on her main grid. Recently, she posted a ‘blurry’ bikini pic, which again had fans questioning the Instagram queen.

Of course, this upload wasn’t an accident, and Kim was likely to be doing it for a ‘cool aesthetic’ although it seems some fans weren’t fans of the trend.

Kimberly’s 354 million Instagram followers took it upon themselves to rush to the comments to make jokes about her blurry pics, because what else does the internet do at a time like this?

“Were these taken on an iPod?” questioned one.

Another penned: “Why would you use a blurry photo as the main one??”

“Who told Kim it was cool now to post iPhone photos zoomed in 8x? We are mad at you!” exclaimed another.

“We are sick of your low-quality pics, it’s 2023 Kim,” wrote another.

Although many users were commenting on the quality of the shots, others were focused on the SKIMs owner’s body:

“Whilst people are complaining about the pics I’m just trying to figure out how her waist got so tiny,” wrote one.

Others were just loving the outfit regardless: “Fire whoever dressed you,” said one follower.

The Kardashians celebrated Psalm’s fourth birthday

Not long after True’s birthday, The Kardashians were back at it with another party as Psalm, Kim, and Kanye West‘s third child, turned four.

The extravagant Paw Patrol party was enough to make even adults jealous as Kim turned her entire home into a fire station, as guests was given their own customized firefighter jacket.

Khloe Kardashian was of course, in attendance with her daughter True, as she sported a custom Kim Kardashian T-Shirt. Niece goals!