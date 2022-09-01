Kim Kardashian fans convinced she Photoshopped her neck shape after TikTok video











Kim Kardashian has frequently sparked backlash amongst fans for “photoshopping” and editing her pictures, even some videos. Last month, the mom of four even claimed that her beauty standards are “attainable” for other people during an interview with Allure magazine.

However, this has annoyed many Kim K fans as a recent TikTok video has revealed that she may have, yet again, edited another of her pictures. This time, it looks like she could have edited her neck and trap muscles, according to the TikToker.

Despite fans’ fury at another possibly edited post, some have said they feel “relieved” as they were starting to become self-conscious about their own body image.

TikToker exposes Kim’s editing

Kim has been branded “a new level of delusion” after a TikTok user exposed the star for apparently editing out her trapezius muscle around her neck and shoulders in her picture promoting her new collab with Beats.

In the now-viral video, TikToker Caroline also reverses the image to show viewers what it could have originally looked like. During the video, Caroline said:

Kim K is notorious for photoshopping out her traps. Why? I don’t know, maybe it makes her neck look smaller?

She then drew attention to the water behind Kim’s right shoulder which she suggested that the image had been manipulated. “When we zoom in, we can see the water pattern behind her ear has been warped,” she explained.

Caroline then used the liquify tool in Photoshop to reverse the editing, and the water reflection in the background immediately seemed to look much more natural.

Reality Titbit has reached out to Kim’s agent for comment.

Fans were “relieved” that the picture could be Photoshopped

After the video gained attention online, some women admitted that they were “weirdly relieved” by the revelation, admitting that they had started to become self-conscious of their own “normal” body parts.

One woman in the comment section of the video said, “Slightly annoyed at Kim, but slightly relieved too. I was starting to think there was something wrong with my shoulders.”

Another thanked Caroline for outing the star’s editing saying, “Thank you, Caroline, I really needed to see this today.”

Kim says her beauty standards are “attainable” for others

During an interview with Allure magazine, the star was asked if she feels “responsible, even guilty, for setting an unrealistic, unattainable beauty standard.” Kim instantly denied that this was the case saying,

If I’m doing it, it’s attainable… I really, genuinely care about looking good. I probably care more than 90% of the people on this planet.

The star went on to anger fans with her comments, saying:

It’s not easy when you’re a mom and you’re exhausted at the end of the day or you’re in school, and I’m all of the above. I do my beauty treatments usually late at night. After everyone’s in bed, I’m doing laser treatments.

Fans accused Kim of failing to acknowledge the “wealth privilege” that she has that enables her to indulge in late-night laser treatments as well as other cosmetic procedures and let’s not forget the home gym, personal trainer, and personal chef.

