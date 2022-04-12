











Whatever it is, the Kardashians are always going to be a topic of conversation. This time, Kim Kardashian has been accused of photoshopping her boyfriend Pete Davidson.

All eyes have been on the KKW beauty mogul’s relationship and it has become even harder to keep up now that all the Kar-Jenner sisters are all taken.

However, Kim and Pete are the current topic of conversation. Especially over the past few days, although this time it’s not for the best.

Fans accused Kim of ‘photoshopping’ boyfriend Pete

Say that again? Apparently, in Kim’s most recent Instagram post, fans have accused the reality star of photoshopping her boyfriend.

This time, Pete Davidson has made it into Kim Kardashian’s Instagram grid, not as a second picture but as the main. She even called him a “snack” as the caption read “late-night snack. But some fans have been focused on something else.

Zooming on the second image, fans have noticed that the American comedian looks different. Fans are debating whether it was photoshop or it could have just been the lighting and angle of the snap.

She edited his nose… her photoshop obsession knows no bounds — Elyse (@imBlewish) April 12, 2022

The photoshop on these…Pete looks like a cartoon or wax figure in the face. — Kat 🇺🇦 (@KatieBabieTX) April 11, 2022

I can’t believe Kim kardashian would photoshop herself into a photo with Pete Davisson — 🏳️‍🌈Golden saber🏳️‍🌈 (pansexual without flag) (@saber_golden) April 11, 2022

Kim Kardashian makes it her relationship insta-official

Just a couple of weeks after the whole Kanye-Kim-Pete drama, the reality TV star made it clear where she stands after making her relationship with Pete Davidson “Instagram official”.

Although the two have been seeing each other for a while, neither of the Hollywood stars made it official or talked about it publicly.

Caught by the paparazzi multiple times, it was always obvious that the two were together. But Kim posted a cute photo of them both on March 11, and since, she has been looking more in love than ever.

Kim felt the spark between her and Pete

Photo by: Rosalind O’Connor/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

According to Page Six, Kim Kardashian told Amanda Hirsch’s podcast Dear Media’s “Not Skinny But Not Fat” that she felt the spark when the couple kissed for the first time at Saturday Night Live.

It was the first time that the two had kissed, but Kim and Pete already shared a conversation at the Met Gala a month earlier (yes, the time when Kim became a meme).

The rest now is history. The two made their first-ever public appearance together at the premiere of “The Kardashians”. However, the couple didn’t take pictures together. What a bummer.