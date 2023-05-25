Kim Kardashian has been on screens around the world since 2007, and since then she and her family’s fame has continued to soar, but despite all this, the star has kept the same group of friends, as she posts an adorable throwback appreciation picture for her girl gang.

As season 3 of The Kardashians premieres, it seems that Kim was feeling nostalgic as she took to her Instagram to reminisce on a time before all of this, with her friend group who she’s still extremely close to to this day.

We take a look at Kim Kardashian‘s throwback post and her appreciation for her girl gang who she calls her ‘lifers.’

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Parsons School of Design

Kim Kardashian throwback

Taking to her 357 million Instagram followers, Kim posted a photo of her girl gang, who she recently revealed she had known since preschool.

In the caption, the star wrote: “Lifers Appreciation Post

Life is better when you have your lifers!

Allison, Simone, Zoe, Lindsay, Sarah, Ashley.”

The adorable post contained an array of pictures of a young Kim Kardashian, with her group of friends who she is still close to now despite her rise in popularity and fame.

Friend Simone Harouche, who is also a fashion stylist, wrote in the comments: “Omg these pics bring me back! Love you for life.”

Fans throw it back in the comments

Everyone loves a Kardashian throwback, so of course fans rushed to the Instagram post to comment on a young ‘pre-fame’ Kim.

“Awe, this is really sweet and I’m sure they bring back a sense of normalcy when it’s needed most,” wrote one.

Another said: “It’s so awesome to have friends who grow alongside you through all of life’s different phases.”

“LITERALLY ALWAYS BEEN PRETTY,” exclaimed another.

“The eyebrows in slide 9 are a serious 90’s throwback,” one follower penned, as another said: “90s Kim was STUNNING.”

“And the only one who’s barely aged is Kim.”

One said: “I’m happy for you @kimkardashian! We all need our tribe!!”

“Kim has been beautiful from day 1,” wrote another.

Others made a comparison to the present day: “You look pretty before but stunning now.”

Kim opened up about her friends on Jay Shetty’s podcast

In a raw and emotional conversation on Jay Shetty’s podcast, Kim opened up about many topics including her ‘mom’ guilt with North, Saint, Pslam, and Chicago.

The SKIMs owner also revealed how she’s been “really blessed to have really great, solid relationships.” She then went on to explain how she has the same group of best friends that she went to preschool with, and they speak every single day.

“Everyone I trust one hundred percent, everyone is so loyal one hundred percent.”

The mom of four said she felt ‘so lucky’ to have so many people around her she can trust. “To have that real support and love, I think is everything in life,” she concluded.