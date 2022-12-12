Kim Kardashian‘s latest Instagram post has left fans gushing about her relationship with her children. However, others were left wondering about the origin of an orb they spotted hovering over her left thigh.

In recent weeks, Kim has been in the spotlight, especially after the Balenciaga advert scandal. Beyond all the drama, the mother-of-four has solemnly focused on her children, whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye ‘Ye’ West.

Days before Christmas, the Kardashians star recalled her favorite season of the year – summer. Posing with three of her four children, Kim feels “fulfilled” in receiving her motherly love.

In the many comments written by Kardashian fans and critics, some pointed to a spooky orb in the sunset shot.

Kim Kardashian poses with her three children but Psalm misses the portrait

On December 11, Kim updated her personal Instagram account with an adorable picture posing with her three children: North, Saint, and Chicago, with one member of the clan, Psalm, missing from the portrait.

A day ahead before counting down 12 days before Christmas, Kim wanted to express her love for her children with a sweet caption: “Fulfilled.”

The sweet picture of the family was taken last July when they enjoyed a holiday in the aesthetic and picturesque Turks and Caicos to celebrate Khloé’s 38th birthday.

The 42-year-old kept it simple while flaunting her toned body with her swimwear, wearing a black bandeau top and matching high-cut black bikini bottoms. On the other hand, her children kept it more casual matching color-coordinating their mom.

Fans spot a spooky orb despite ‘iconic’ portrait

Weeks after being wrapped up in the Balenciaga scandal – in which the mogul has already addressed the issue – Kim has been giving all her money and attention to her four children.

The comments section has been taken over with different sorts of comments and sweet messages to the family.

Her fans, however, weren’t focusing on her bikini fit. Instead, they focused on a strange orb on Kim’s left thigh.

One wrote: “One thing Kim will do is spend quality time with her babies.”

“Iconic,” a second fan said.

A follower pointed out: “You have an orb.”

“Something spooky in that pic with yall,” another followed.

One joked: “Omg they moved to Mars”

Some people believe orbs are angels, spirits or the presence of loved ones who they have lost, writes USA Today. Another, less spiritual, meaning could also be on light reflecting on the camera, or small particles of dust, condensation or foreign object in the camera lens.

Kim Kardashian’s appreciation post to children

Now that the year is coming to an end, Kim‘s Instagram feed has been filled with photos posing with her four children.

Kardashian fans have seen a special bond with her nine-year-old daughter North, with whom there have been a lot of videos of the pair together on their conjoint TikTok account.

Despite Kim’s close relationship with her eldest child, the beauty mogul wanted to demonstrate her equal love to all her children on her social media platforms.

