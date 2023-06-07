Kim Kardashian paired up with her “ride or die” sister Khloe Kardashian for a dazzling photoshoot but some fans had quite the field day with their reactions.

Kim shared snaps of a photoshoot with her sister Khloe Kardashian when they attended a Hulu Upfronts event to promote the new season of The Kardashians.

While the two sisters’ mesmerizing looks have captivated many eyes on social media, others commented about one of Khloe’s advantages that Kim might be “jealous” about.

Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Kim poses with her “ride or die” sister

Kim has confidently called her sister Khloe her “ride or die” in dazzling new pictures shared on her Instagram profile on Tuesday, June 6.

“Ride [emoji] or die [emoji],” Kim captioned the cheeky social media post, showing their coordinated outfits.

Kim rocked a tight black dress with massive cutout details on both sides. She finished her look with a sleek hairstyle and dramatic makeup.

The Good American co-founder sported a two-piece black outfit, consisting of a LaQuan Smith maxi skirt and a turtleneck black top with a massive chrome belt.

Fans claim Kim might be “jealous” of Khloe’s born advantage

While Kim’s “ride or die” emoji caption has confused many of her followers, other netizens have speculated whether Kim could be “jealous” of Khloe’s height advantage.

“Kim wishes she was that tall,” one reacted. However, another brushed off the negative comments, writing: “She is the queen.”

“Kim looks tiny! Khloe is gorgeous.” another commented, while a fourth user added: “Beauty queens.”

Someone else praised Kim’s hairstyle, writing: “Somebody needed to bring sidebangs back thank you.”

Kim shared proof that she can “cook”

Kim’s new Instagram post comes after she shared evidence that she can cook after her daughter Chicago West called her out for having a private chef.

The businesswoman posted pictures from her time at the White Kitchen when she prepared a grilled cheese sandwich for her and her five-year-old daughter.

“That one time in the White House kitchen when I actually cooked a grilled cheese,” she captioned the post. “Way before Chi’s time!”

Kim showed off her cooking skills after Chicago stated that her celebrity mother never cooks and has a private chef to prepare her meals.

The Kardashians star shared a snap from a questionnaire titled “All About My Mom” in which Chicago wrote that her mother “never cooks” because she has a chef.