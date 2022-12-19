Keeping up with Kim Kardashian during the holiday season has been a hard task for fans, who can’t seem to figure out the actual color of the reality star’s hair.

Earlier this month, the beauty guru surprised her followers by bringing back her iconic honey-blond hair, but now they can’t seem to wrap their minds around it as recent pictures show her long platinum locks.

Back in 2020, Kim debuted a hair color that was very different from her usual shade of brunette, but fans became obsessed.

Two years later, The Kardashians star surprised fans by switching out her platinum hair inspired by Marilyn Monroe by going back to the good old days.

But now she’s undecisive about which color to keep for her new ‘single lady’ era.

Kim Kardashian asks fans for advice during hair color crisis

On December 17, Kim updated her Instagram feed to ask fans for advice on her hair. It’s been a while since she has sported her natural hair color, and fans have seen her go through different hairstyles and bright shades.

In the carousel of images showing off her tiny waist, the reality star asked her 336 million followers for advice on whether she should go back to her platinum hair or go darker.

“Thoughts on Honey? Should I dye my hair platinum again or go dark?” she wrote. Momager Kris Jenner told her daughter without hesitation to go dark.

This confused fans, who have seen the mogul sporting her long platinum locks recently, after undergoing the grueling transformation for the Met Gala.

However, the reality star has shown fans her natural hair is shorter, past her shoulders, in one clip behind the scenes of The Kardashians. Although she’s known for her long locks, the mom-of-four wears extensions to make them longer.

Fans are ‘suspicious’ and ‘over with the platinum hair’

Fans have made their decisions, and have asked Kim to ‘keep the honey for a while’. However, others urged the reality star to go back to her roots and dye her hair dark again, and go back to her natural hair color.

One fan commented: “Rock the honey for a while!”

“Go dark again, looks good on you,” a second wrote.

Another said: “Platinum is so iconic but, I think that you should let your hair heal and go dark. But you look beautiful either way boo.”

“Wym dye? Ur prolly just switching wigs“ a fourth one wrote. Another followed: “Which hair? Your wig? You already have one of each color.

Kim Kardashian went the extra mile for Marylin Monroe

Photo by Noam Galai/GC Images

Kim’s entrance at the 2022 Met Gala hand-in-hand with former Pete Davidson became the talk of the night.

Not only because it was the first time she made an appearance with Pete, but because she wore the actual dress once worn by Marilyn Monroe.

During the final episodes of the second season of The Kardashians, Kim revealed the entire dyeing hair process took 15 hours until getting the perfect shade of blonde – and it was all done in her hotel room.

Additionally, it was reported that she had lost 16 pounds (approximately 7.2 kg) to wear the dress.

