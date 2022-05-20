











Kim Kardashian‘s feud with ex-husband Kanye West has hit headlines for months. So when she spoke about her fears he would talk “mad s**t” about her on a certain song, fans wondered which track it was.

Since the reality TV star opened up on The Kardashians about her worries, fans began scrambling to find out exactly what song Kanye made a rap talking about Kim, and even looked into songs he is said to have spoken about Pete in.

From those viral text messages between Ye and Pete, to Kim’s baby daddy supposedly moving close to her home, there’s not much that viewers miss when it comes to the former couple’s drama.

Reality Titbit read between Ye’s bars, found out which songs he may have referenced Pete in, and revisited the moment Kim feared her ex would bring up their previous relationship in his successful music career.

OMG: Christine Quinn feared she’d be ‘shot’ for diamonds during attempted burglary

The Kardashians | Official Trailer | Hulu BridTV 8954 The Kardashians | Official Trailer | Hulu https://i.ytimg.com/vi/CvEzCkdgnWk/hqdefault.jpg 972325 972325 center 22403

Kim Kardashian talks song fears

Kim revealed she was worried that Kanye would talk “mad s**t” about her in his new song. She reads something from her phone before telling the Kardashian family: “Kanye’s coming out with a new rap song. Kim is all in it.”

Her sister Kendall Jenner was confused, and asked what that’s meant to mean. Kim replied: ““He’s probably talking mad s–t about me and probably saying whatever.” However, the actual track she’s talking about isn’t mentioned.

It comes after Ye released his song “Eazy” earlier in 2022, where he makes multiple references to his baby mother Kim, who he shares four children with. Within the track, he takes credit for looking after their kids. Lyrics state:

N****, we havin’ the best divorce ever. If we go to court, we’ll go to court together.

He later reveals in the song: “I watched four kids for like five hours today.” He even dissed his own children, North, Saint, Psalm and Chi, calling them “boujee and unruly” and saying they “need to do some chores”.

Lmao Kim k saying she’s worried about Kanye writing a song about her that’s not respectful — A L L Y (taylors version) (@GingerRambler) May 13, 2022

Kanye West’s song about Kim

Kanye West released “My Life Was Never Eazy” or “City of Gods” in January and February. Lyrics in “Eazy” state:

I got love for the nannies, but real family is better. The cameras watch the kids, y’all stop takin’ the credit. Noncustodial dad, I bought the house next door.

Headlines revealed that Kanye bought the home next to where Kim lives several months ago. Later in the song, the lyrics reference Kim’s boyfriend Pete Davidson, which say:

Rich-ass kids, this ain’t yo’ mama house. Climb on your brother’s shoulders, get that Top Ramen out. God saved me from that crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass (who?).

Then in “City of Gods”, he references his failed marriage to Kim in the lyrics: “And if I let ’em have my wife / n—-s should thank me / With this Balenciaga and Balenci’ boots and a new blue Yankee.”

The part where Kim says that if she talks about her relationship with Kanye on tv then, it's not respected but if he talks or answers back through a song, suddenly ppl say " he's just being creative" was very insightful. The double standard is real #TheKardashians — Wanda apologist (@CarineK) May 13, 2022

LOOK: Kanye West’s online jabs at Pete Davidson make the perfect boxing bro-down

Ye’s other references to Kim and Pete

Kanye has referred to his ex-wife and her new beau in other songs, too. His new song “Security” on his Donda 2 album is thought to have been aimed at Pete, where the lyrics read:

Ok we gon’ make this an event? Y’all gone need security for this. Security gon’ need security for this. Never take the family picture off the fridge. Never stand between a man and his kids. Y’all ain’t got enough security for this.

The lyrics continue: “I put your security at risk. I make your security all quit, like ‘we ain’t gettin paid enough for this.” It appeared to reference a text message exchange with Kim, who begged him to stop putting Pete’s security at risk.

WATCH THE KARDASHIANS ON HULU EVERY THURSDAY

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK