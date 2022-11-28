Kim Kardashian is finally speaking up about Balenciaga’s recent controversial ad campaign which has left her “shaken” and “outraged.”

Balenciaga recently shared images of children carrying teddy bears in what appeared to be bondage for their holiday campaign. Kardashian instantly received comments urging her to condemn the brand. It came after she posted an Instagram wearing a top from the brand’s collab with Adidas.

Kim often collaborates with Balenciaga but has since denounced the brand following the campaign, as she finally breaks her silence.

Controversial Balenciaga campaign pulled

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Balenciaga pulled its latest ad campaign after complaints it featured children holding teddy bears wearing bondage and included a document covering adult issues, the New York Post reports

The adverts which promoted Balenciaga’s new adult range featured two young children holding teddy bears as the kids stood on a bed and sofa. Both cuddly bears were dressed in black straps and chains across their bodies and legs. The photos were slammed by many online for the choice of clothing and the advert was widely criticized.

Amid the backlash, the Spanish haute couture brand announced on Wednesday, November 23, it had decided to pull the advert. In a statement on Instagram, the company began: “We apologize for displaying unsettling documents in our campaign. We take this matter very seriously and are taking legal action against the parties responsible for creating the set and including unapproved items for our Spring 23 campaign photoshoot.”

The statement concluded: “We strongly condemn abuse of children in any form. We stand for children safety and well-being.”

Balenciaga wiped its social media activity following the apology and removed images of the campaign from all platforms. The brand’s apology remains visible under the Story Highlights section.

Kim Kardashian finally breaks silence on Balenciaga campaign

Kim Kardashian finally broke her silence on the matter Sunday night, November 27. The mom-of-four also said she is “re-evaluating” her relationship with the fashion house. The reality star has worked closely with Balenciaga, after being an ambassador for the brand and starring in their Fall/Winter 2022 campaign.

In the statement, Kardashian explained why she held off from speaking out for so long.

She said: “Not because I haven’t been disgusted and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns, but because I wanted an opportunity to speak to their team to understand for myself how this could have happened.”

Kim said on Twitter that as a “mother of four” she has been “shaken by the disturbing images” and re-iterated that child safety is paramount. Kardashian vented: “any attempts to normalize child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society — period.”

She continued: “I appreciate Balenciaga’s removal of the campaigns and apology. In speaking with them, I believe they understand the seriousness of the issue and will take the necessary measures for this to never happen again.”

Kardashian, who is a loyal follower of Balenciaga, said she was “currently re-evaluating my relationship with the brand” but is doing so based on whether they accept accountability. Kim, who is mom to North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, stated that the campaign “should have never happened to begin with.”

Kim concluded the statement by setting out her expectations for Balenciaga on how they will “protect children” in the future.

