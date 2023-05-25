Kim Kardashian has stated that her ex-husband Kanye West’s “lies” will do more “damage” to their kids than her tape.

The rapper may not be a regular cast member on The Kardashians but his name gets dropped every now and then. The show returned for its third season on Hulu on Thursday, May 25.

In the opening episode of season three, Kim called out Kanye and said that his “lies” are more “damaging” than her tape which leaked out on the internet years ago.

Kim Kardashian opens up about Kanye to her mom

During the season three premiere of The Kardashians on Thursday, Kim Kardashian broke down when she brought up her ex and father of her four children.

In a confessional to her mom Kris Jenner, Kim opened up about the rapper’s statements to the media and their text messages, which have made it on social media in the past.

“There’s been a lot going on with Kanye right now,” the Skims founder began. “I think at this point, I just assume everything I text Kanye is gonna be put on the internet. I think I can handle anything, I just get really heartbroken for my mom, that she has to deal with so much from so many different sides.”

Kim admitted that she had an “anxiety attack” during the whole morning and explained: “I felt like I just couldn’t breathe all day. You know when you’re just on the verge of tears. That’s how I felt all day.”

Kim states Kanye’s “lies” will do more damage to the kids

Further in the episode, the businesswoman and reality star went on to state that Kanye‘s “lies” are more damaging to their children that her tape. The Kardashians star shares North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm with her ex.

“Even through all of the craziness of everything that Kanye says about us, I never comment, I never post… he has made up the most insane narrative about you, and the tape, and we stay silent, we stay silent through all the lies,” she continued in her confessional.

“Even how he looks so down on me for my tape, brings it up all over town, all over the media. Like, thanks for reminding people once again,” she added.

“All of his shenanigans is gonna be far more damaging to the kids one day than my tape will ever be and I have to sit here and not say anything, ever, because I know one day my kids will appreciate that. And I know that is the best thing for them.”

Kim saw Kanye as her “forever protector”

Elsewhere in her confessional to Kris, Kim said that she saw Kanye as her “forever protector”. She said his behavior hurt and left her confused because he has hurt her “the most”, the reality TV star claimed.

“I can’t wrap my head around how he thinks he is a protector,” Kim continued. “I am f*****g exhausted. I just want to lose it once. I want to have a bad day, and I can’t. I can’t even be overwhelmed and have a bad day because no one else has their s**t together.”

She added: “I don’t want to be part of this narrative. I’m stuck with this for the rest of my life.”

